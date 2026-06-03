‘Celebrity status is not immunity’ — Nasboi speaks on hardship and insecurity in Nigeria

Nigerian entertainer Nasboi has dismissed suggestions that his recent comments on national issues were driven by celebrity expectations, insisting that he is affected by the same realities as ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the entertainer stressed that his concerns are rooted in the everyday experiences of Nigerians, including economic hardship and insecurity.

“No, I’m just Nigerian, like every other Nigerian. The celebrity thing is not an immunity. I go through the same thing.

The price hike in Nigeria, I face it. You understand? The people that are being kidnapped, it could be my sister tomorrow, God forbid.”

Nasboi further emphasised that his public status does not shield him from the realities faced by others in the country, adding that his reaction comes from personal concern rather than privilege.

“But, you see, I’m being affected, so there’s no immunity that comes with me being a celebrity. I’m just a Nigerian, like every Nigerian.”

His remarks come amid ongoing public conversations about insecurity, the rising cost of living and the emotional toll of recent incidents affecting families across Nigeria.

Nasboi’s comments add to a growing chorus of voices within the entertainment industry who say they are not detached from the country’s struggles despite their public profiles.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.