Africa

At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say

Source: Reuters  
  29 July 2026 5:05am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

At least 14 villagers were killed and ​several others injured in an attack in ‌Nigeria's Benue state on Tuesday, a local official said, extending a cycle of violence in the country's central ​belt linked to land and resource disputes.

Benue ​is a hotspot for violence between farmers ⁠and herders, with hundreds killed in recent ​years as farmers attack the cattle that destroy ​crops and herders attack the villages.

The latest attack occurred in Efeyi village in Benue state's Otukpo area early on ​Tuesday, with gunmen killing 14 people and ​wounding several others, Otukpo council chairman Maxwell Ogiri told ‌Reuters.

Ogiri ⁠blamed the attack on Fulani militia, saying the assailants struck without warning and that similar incidents had occurred in nearby communities in recent days.

Fulanis ​are nomadic ​herders from ⁠the Muslim north of Nigeria, while farmers are mostly from Christian ​communities.

Fulani associations have rejected such accusations of ​attacks in the past. No group claimed responsibility.

Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet said officers had been deployed ⁠to ​the affected area and an ​investigation was underway.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group