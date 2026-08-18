The next generation expects more than degrees from universities

Dr Sena Agbodjah

Today’s high school students expect universities to be more than degree-granting institutions. They want a strong academic foundation, but they also want an education that equips them to act, adapt, connect and contribute meaningfully to society.

At a recent admissions event attended by approximately 150 high school students, we asked them a simple question before introducing Academic City University. We asked: "What expectations do you have for your higher-education journey?"

The students were free to respond in their own words, without being guided towards predetermined answers. Their responses were hopeful, practical and refreshingly candid. They mentioned rigorous academic knowledge, research and practical experience, critical thinking, technology, career opportunities, personal growth, meaningful networks, a vibrant social life and opportunities to solve real problems.

Career and economic aspirations, together with the need for a conducive, well-resourced learning environment, ranked highest. The message was clear: students are not asking universities to choose between academic rigour and practical relevance. They want both.

As an academic leader, what struck me was not simply the range of expectations. It was how clearly; they formed one coherent brief. These students are not looking only for a degree. They want an education that turns knowledge into capability, capability into opportunity, and opportunity into impact.

A holistic starting point

The expectations of this generation extend beyond grades and the transcript. They spoke about confidence, communication, leadership, resilience, social skills, collaboration and discovering their strengths. They want to grow intellectually, personally and socially. Very importantly, they want to enjoy the journey.

This reflects Academic City’s ethos of a holistic, student-centric and innovative education. The objective is not simply to help students acquire knowledge but to help them understand how to apply it.

Knowledge students can use

The near-equal emphasis on academic depth and practical learning is important. Students are not rejecting theory; they are asking for knowledge that travels from the lecture room into the laboratory, workshop, workplace, community and market. Experiential Learning answers the demand by making learning through doing a regular part of the academic experience.

At Academic City, students learn in spaces that include media laboratories, artificial intelligence and digital forensics laboratories, tissue culture and biomedical laboratories, as well as power, welding, mechanical, robotics and embedded systems workshops. These facilities support formal teaching, but their purpose does not end when a class ends: they are open for self-directed work. The message to students is clear: ideas are there to be tested, built, questioned and improved.

That approach responds directly to students who asked for “hands-on learning”, “real-world problem solving” and the ability to use technology to solve real-life problems. It also protects academic rigour, because applied work requires students to understand concepts deeply enough to make them function under real constraints.

Education built for Africa’s opportunities

Students repeatedly connected technology and education to purpose: improving lives, strengthening the economy and contributing to Ghana, Africa and the world. Contextual Learning begins with that reality. It asks students to understand the people, systems and conditions around a problem before designing a response.

Industry connections, relationships with professional bodies, educational field trips and internships bring that context into the student experience. Professional preparation can include pathways towards relevant certifications. University-wide lectures also connect students with leaders and influential figures from government and industry, helping them see how decisions are made and how knowledge operates beyond campus.

The same thinking shapes Academic City’s forward-looking programmes. The question is not simply whether African universities will teach students to use emerging technologies. It is whether young Africans will create, adapt and advance them. The focus, therefore, should be not only on preparing students to use emerging technologies, but also on developing their capacity to create and adapt solutions to African challenges.

That ambition continues at the graduate level. The objective is not to produce passive consumers of imported solutions, but professionals and leaders who can connect technical capability with enterprise, public purpose and the opportunities emerging across the continent.

Real problems cross disciplines

Real-world problems rarely arrive labelled “engineering”, “business” or “communication”. They involve technology, people, finance, culture, policy and the environment at the same time. Unified Learning helps students bring these perspectives together through common projects across classes and structured transdisciplinary work. Students from different disciplines work together on live and locally relevant challenges. In such projects, technical design work is done alongside user insight, viable enterprise models and clear communication.

Organisations should continue to feed institutions of higher learning with real problems they are facing to create opportunities for students to work on projects that can shape industry and development in Ghana and across Africa. This should not be transdisciplinary learning by accident; it must be an intentionally designed way of preparing students for how the world actually works.

Ultimately, that is what many young people entering university are seeking: an education that prepares them for the world of work while giving them the capacity to make an impact.

Capability that travels

Some of the most candid responses focused on work and economic mobility. One student wrote simply, “cash” and “more career possibilities”. Another hoped for “a good life, good job and money”. For students and families, higher education is understandably connected to independence and a more secure future.

A university cannot promise a particular job or salary. It can develop the curiosity, critical thinking and confidence that help a graduate keep learning, apply knowledge from one setting to another and navigate a changing world of work. That is the purpose of Extensional Learning: to ensure that what students learn is not confined to a particular course, discipline or campus.

Student mobility makes this extension global. Through relationships with universities in Europe, the Americas and Asia, Academic City students can experience other cultures, build relationships and learn alongside people who approach problems differently. Incoming students bring their own perspectives to Academic City, allowing both groups to learn from one another and collaborate on cross-border challenges.

Experiences like these expand cultural intelligence and professional networks while showing students that local knowledge can contribute to global problem-solving.

The university this generation is asking for

These young people are not asking universities to lower the bar. They are asking universities to make the bar matter. They want rigour with relevance, technology with humanity, ambition with purpose, and community with opportunity.

At Academic City, the vision is reflected in four learning pillars: Experiential, Contextual, Unified, and Extensional Learning. It brings together demanding academics, practical work, interdisciplinary problem-solving, industry and global exposure, personal growth and a community in which students can belong and contribute.

For students seeking that combination, and for parents asking whether a university will equip their child for more than examinations, my response as a higher education leader is that, yes, this is possible and it exists.

For parents and young people making decisions about higher education, the important question should not simply be, “Which university will give my child a degree?” It should be, “Which university will prepare my child to use that degree meaningfully?

The students have told us what they want. Our responsibility as educators is to listen and to build an education system that responds to those expectations while preparing young people for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

******

Dr Sena Agbodjah is the Vice President, Academic Affairs of Academic City University

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.