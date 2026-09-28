Two dead, 14 rescued after accident on Kpetoe-Sarakope road

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people have died after a road crash involving a Hyundai H100 bus and a Ford tractor on the Kpetoe-Sarakope stretch of the Accra-Aflao Highway.
The accident occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2026, when the two vehicles, which were travelling from Kpetoe towards Aflao, were involved in a collision.
The Hyundai H100 was carrying 12 passengers, while the Ford tractor had two occupants.
Firefighters from the Kpetoe Fire Station rescued all 14 occupants and handed them over to personnel from the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service.
They were subsequently conveyed to the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention, where one male and one female were later confirmed dead.
The Ghana National Fire Service has urged motorists to exercise caution on the road, avoid improper overtaking and strictly adhere to road safety regulations to help prevent crashes and loss of life.
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