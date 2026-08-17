Two people dead in a road crash at Assin Fosu

Two people died on Sunday night after a Scienta vehicle collided head-on with a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Sunday when the Scienta, travelling from Cape Coast, reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the oncoming MMT bus from Kumasi.

The deceased were the driver of the Scienta and one of its passengers, while five other occupants sustained injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, ASP Wonder Lumor, said the vehicle being overtaken by the Scienta had slowed down to make a turn when the Scienta driver moved into the opposite lane.

He said the manoeuvre resulted in the collision with the MMT bus.

The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and crash into the wall of Obiri Yeboah Senior High School, which subsequently collapsed.

Three children who were walking along the road were also struck by the bus and sustained injuries.

ASP Lumor said the children have been admitted to a hospital and were in stable condition.

The driver of the MMT bus, William Aboagye, said there were no fatalities among the passengers on his bus.

He recounted that the collision occurred suddenly as the Scienta moved into the bus's path while attempting to overtake.

Police have since commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The latest incident adds to concerns about road crashes linked to risky overtaking, particularly on busy highways where motorists share narrow stretches of road with pedestrians and other road users.

Authorities have therefore continued to caution motorists to exercise maximum care, particularly when overtaking, and to ensure that the road ahead is sufficiently clear before making such manoeuvres.

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