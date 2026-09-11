One dead, eight injured in accident on Sege-Kasseh highway

One female passenger has died, while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash at the Matsekorpe Junction on the Sege-Kasseh stretch of the Tema-Aflao Highway.

The crash, which occurred at about 14:30 hours on Tuesday, involved three vehicles, comprising two Opel Astra taxis and a Toyota Corolla.

Two of the injured persons were reported to be in critical condition at the Sege Polyclinic.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Toyota Corolla, with registration number GN 5838-20, was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with an Opel Astra A, with registration number GE 1269-13.

Another Opel Astra A, with registration number AS 9643-13, subsequently crashed into the first taxi, resulting in damages to all three vehicles.

Mr Ofori Apronti, the Assembly Member for the area, said some taxis operating on the route were often overloaded, which could affect drivers’ ability to manoeuvre quickly during emergencies.

He, therefore, urged commercial drivers to exercise greater caution and adhere to road safety practices to reduce road crashes.

Mr Apronti said the driver of one of the Opel taxis was among those in critical condition, while six other injured persons were receiving treatment at the Sege Polyclinic.

Reverend Sampson Agbemabiase, the Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Sege, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the driver of the Toyota Corolla was speeding and overtaking dangerously.

“My car could have been involved if I had not swerved the Corolla. The driver was speeding and overtaking recklessly,” he said.

Rev. Agbemabiase also expressed concern about the response to the crash and called for emergency responders to act promptly at accident scenes to save lives.

The GNA observed that personnel from the Sege District Police Command were at the scene assisting with traffic management and easing congestion caused by the crash.

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