Consumer Protection Agency commends FDA for destroying illegal bales of diapers

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has applauded the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for intercepting and destroying 28 bales of second-hand and low-grade diapers, popularly known as “bale diapers”.

Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour Aduhene, Executive Director of Mediation and Arbitration at the Consumer Protection Agency, commended the FDA for the enforcement action, describing it as an important step towards protecting infants and consumers from potentially unsafe baby-care products.

The 28 bales of diapers were found in a 40-foot container and subsequently incinerated at Shai Hills as part of the FDA’s nationwide enforcement exercise to remove unwholesome baby-care products from the Ghanaian market.

The development comes amid concerns over the handling, storage and sanitary conditions associated with second-hand diapers.

According to the FDA, bale diapers are typically shipped in loose packaging, making them vulnerable to exposure to moisture, dust and pest infestation during transit.

The Authority said such conditions could create an environment conducive to the growth of harmful fungi and bacteria, potentially posing health risks to infants, who are particularly vulnerable to unhygienic conditions.

The FDA also disclosed that its investigations had uncovered attempts by some traders to evade regulatory scrutiny at the ports by declaring containers carrying the prohibited products as ordinary tissue paper.

The Authority warned that persons involved in the importation of the banned products would face legal and regulatory sanctions.

Importers of the prohibited products would also be required to bear the cost of their safe disposal, the FDA said.

Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour Aduhene urged consumers to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing baby-care products whose safety and quality cannot be verified.

He further encouraged the public to patronise products that have undergone the required regulatory checks and are duly registered with the FDA.

The Consumer Protection Agency said continued collaboration among regulatory institutions, consumer groups and the public would be necessary to prevent unsafe products from reaching consumers and strengthen consumer protection in Ghana.

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