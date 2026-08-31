Allround Baby Pants launched in Ghana to ease diapering for mothers

Allround Baby Pants is seeking to revolutionise baby care in Ghana with the launch of its pull-up diapers, promising mothers a more convenient and hassle-free way of changing their babies while offering enhanced comfort for little ones.

The company says the product, which it describes as Ghana’s pioneer pull-up diaper, was developed to bridge a gap in the local market and meet the needs of mothers seeking greater convenience.

Head of Marketing for Allround Baby Diapers, Abigail Ankomah, said the product was developed after the company identified a gap in the availability of baby pull-up pants on the Ghanaian market.

“There are a lot of diapers in the industry, but Allround is here to bridge the gap,” she said.

She explained that the diaper comes with a 360-degree fit that stretches with the baby, making it comfortable and easy to use.

“We are the pioneers in Ghana when it comes to pull-up diapers,” Abigail Ankomah added.

The launch was also marked by the inaugural Authoritative Baby Care Lecture and the Allround Scientific Parenting Academy, designed to equip new and expectant mothers with practical knowledge on childcare.

According to Abigail Ankomah, the academy will run for at least a year and expand to more cities and hospitals across the country.

“We intend to reach out to more mothers,” she said, adding that the success of the programme would be measured by “changed parenting habits and fewer cases of rash or chafing.”

Medical Director of Ridge Hospital, Dr. Leslie Issah Adam, welcomed the initiative, saying the parenting lectures support efforts to improve child health.

“They want to organise lectures for mothers to provide them information on how to take good care of their children,” she said.

She noted that the programme will educate mothers on identifying early warning signs, exclusive breastfeeding, preventing rashes and reducing respiratory tract diseases among children.

“We as an institution would welcome any efforts at improving the health of the children,” Dr. Issah Adam added.

Meanwhile, nursing mother Konadu-Yiadom Prempeh, who has used the product, praised its absorbency and secure fit.

“It’s very absorbent... there’s no leakage, and it’s easy to take off from the baby,” she said.

She added that the diaper stays firmly in place even when her active baby moves around.

Allround Baby Pants says it will continue expanding its Scientific Parenting Academy to reach more mothers and communities, combining product innovation with education on better childcare practices.

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