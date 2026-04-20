FDA seizes over 5,000 packs of unapproved baby diapers in Tamale crackdown

Audio By Carbonatix
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated more than 5,000 packs of unapproved baby diapers during an enforcement operation in the Tamale Metropolis, as part of efforts to protect public health.
The exercise forms part of the Authority’s ongoing market surveillance activities aimed at curbing the circulation of unregistered and potentially unsafe products, with particular focus on items used by infants and young children.
FDA officials conducted inspections at selected shops and market centres in the metropolis, assessing various diaper brands for registration status, proper labelling, and compliance with national safety standards.
The inspection revealed several products that were either unregistered, incorrectly labelled, or lacking FDA approval, raising concerns about their safety for consumer use.
The Authority says it will continue intensified monitoring to ensure only approved products remain on the market.
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