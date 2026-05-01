“This Advert Is FDA-Approved” – Unpacking the FDA tagline: What consumers need to know

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is one of the national bodies responsible for protecting public health in Ghana. It regulates foods, medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, and other related products. Before these products reach the market, the FDA carefully reviews and evaluates them to ensure they meet the required standards for safety, quality and efficacy or wholesomeness or effectiveness and that their labelling meets the minimum requirements such that all information provided to consumers is accurate and not misleading.

In simple terms, FDA approval operates at two distinct levels.

First, at the product registration stage, the FDA evaluates a product to ensure that it meets established standards of safety, quality, and efficacy at the time of approval.

Second, at the advertising stage, all promotional materials relating to the product must undergo regulatory review and receive clearance from the FDA before they are disseminated to the public.

Therefore, when the statement “This advert is FDA-approved” is used, it indicates that the advertisement itself has been formally assessed to ensure that the claims presented are accurate, not misleading, and compliant with the FDA’s advertising guidelines. It is important to note that approval of an advertisement is granted only after a product has been duly registered. Consequently, such a statement also implies that the product being advertised has already undergone FDA evaluation for safety, quality, and appropriate labelling.

What FDA Approval Means and What It Does Not Mean

When a product is FDA approved, it means that:

• It meets basic safety and quality standards.

• Its labelling follows approved guidelines.

• It can legally be sold to the public.

• It will continue to be monitored even after approval.

FDA Product approval does not mean:

• The product is 100% safe.

• The product has no side effects.

• The product is the healthiest option available.

• The product can cure or prevent diseases without limitations.

• The product is recommended by doctors, dietitians or other healthcare professionals.

Every food product (and every drug) can become unhealthy if consumed excessively or inappropriately. Approval simply confirms regulatory compliance.

The importance of clear understanding

When consumers misunderstand FDA approval, it can lead to risky decisions. For example, people may overconsume processed foods because they assume approval means the product is healthy. Others may self-medicate without seeking professional advice.

Research conducted in Ghana (reference below) indicates that certain consumers either disregard FDA information presented in advertisements or misinterpret it as a promotional tactic. This disconnect between the FDA's intended message and public perception has the potential to give rise to significant public health issues.

Misinterpretation can lead to excessive consumption of processed foods, self-medication, inappropriate product use, and delayed hospital visits. It may also reduce the reporting of side effects, which weakens efforts to monitor product safety after approval.

What Consumers Can Do

Amid these challenges, knowledge is your best protection. Here are simple steps every consumer should learn to follow:

1. Read Beyond the Tagline - Read the full label not only on the FDA seal or registration number. Check the ingredients, nutrition information, dosage instructions, expiry date, and warnings.

2. Be Careful with Health Claims - Words like “boosts immunity,” “natural,” or “fat-burning “may not be accurate. Approval does not automatically confirm all advertised claims.

3. Check Sugar, Salt, and Fat Content to ensure that it complies with recognized nutrition and food safety standards or guidelines. A product can be FDA approved and still contain high levels of sugar, salt, or unhealthy fats. Moderation remains important.

4. Avoid Self-Medication, as it can lead to serious health, safety, and public health problems. Taking medication without professional guidance may result in incorrect dosage, dangerous drug interactions, or delayed treatment of an underlying condition, all of which can worsen one’s health outcomes. Always consult a doctor, pharmacist, or other qualified health professional before using medicines, especially for long-term conditions.

5. Report Side effects you experience while using a medication or any regulated product, as this helps protect the wider public. If you experience any unusual reaction after using a medicine or product, report it to a healthcare provider or the FDA; this helps improve safety for everyone.

The Bottom Line

As consumers, we must go beyond just the advertising. While FDA processes cover both product registration and advertisement approval, it is important to recognise that product registration is not the same as endorsement. Thus, an “FDA-approved advert” refers only to the clearance of the promotional material. By staying informed and asking the right questions, we can make safer and more confident choices about the products we use.

REFERENCE

Anochie, P. A. (2023). Attention to Regulatory Approval in Food and Drugs Advertisements: Does the Medium Matter? (Doctoral dissertation, University of Ghana).

Halid Zuriaha Yussif is an MSc Dietetics student in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana.

Dr. Laurene Boateng is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of www.fullproofnutrition.com. Click here to join Full Proof Nutrition WhatsApp channel to receive more educative content.

This article has been jointly reviewed by the Technical Advisory Committee on Nutrition at the Food and Drugs Authority.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.