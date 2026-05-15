FDA seizes 140 boxes of banned alcoholic energy drinks in Upper East Region

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated 140 boxes of alcoholic beverages mixed with stimulants in the Upper East Region as part of intensified efforts to protect public health and enforce food and beverage safety regulations across Ghana.

The seizure was announced in a Facebook post by the FDA on Friday, May 15, which identified the products as Bel Ice Vodka Energy Drink and Cody’s Vody Energy Mix.

According to the Authority, the products are prohibited in Ghana because of the serious health dangers associated with combining alcohol and stimulants.

The FDA explained that stimulant-infused alcoholic beverages can conceal the effects of intoxication, causing consumers to underestimate how much alcohol they have consumed.

This, the Authority warned, may encourage excessive drinking and expose users to significant health and safety risks.

“These drinks are banned in Ghana because they mask intoxication, leading to overconsumption and health risks,” the FDA stated.

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