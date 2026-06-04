Crime

“Do we sell tomatoes here?”— Judge quips as accused seeks reduction in bail over police armoured vehicle theft case

Source: Ohemeng Tawiah  
  4 June 2026 3:06pm
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Proceedings at the Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi took a light-hearted turn on Thursday when the presiding judge, His Honour Jephtha Appau, jokingly asked whether the court was involved in the sale of tomatoes.

The remark came after a 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle pleaded with the court to reduce the bail conditions imposed on him.

Ebenezer Frimpong, a native of Antwi Agyeikrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, is standing trial over the alleged theft of a police armoured vehicle at Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The accused has been on remand in police custody since his arrest on April 15, 2026.

At Thursday's sitting, the court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with one surety resident within the court's jurisdiction and gainfully employed with a net income of not less than GH¢2,500.

The surety is also required to justify the bond with either movable or immovable property equivalent to the bail amount.

Moments after the bail conditions were explained to him in Twi, Frimpong appealed to the court to "do something" about the bail terms.

His request prompted the judge's response, which briefly drew laughter from those present in court.

"Do we sell tomatoes here?" His Honour Jephtha Appau asked, apparently suggesting that the court was not a marketplace where bargains could be negotiated.

The court also sought to establish whether the accused possessed a valid driver's licence, to which Frimpong responded in the affirmative.

During proceedings, police prosecutor ASP Albert Asagre informed the court that investigators were still awaiting a psychiatric assessment report from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The court had on May 5, 2026, ordered a psychiatric examination of the accused person, but the report has yet to be submitted.

The case was subsequently adjourned to July 3, 2026, for further hearing.

The outcome of the psychiatric assessment is expected to play a key role in the continuation of proceedings when the matter returns to court.

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