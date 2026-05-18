We’ll not condone such acts – GBA condemns Afenyo-Markin’s judge attack

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned recent public comments made by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, describing them as inappropriate and a threat to judicial independence.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday, May 18, GBA Public Relations Officer Saviour Kudze said the association would not condone conduct by lawyers that undermines judges or the integrity of the judiciary.

“We will never condone such conduct. Over the years, we have consistently cautioned and condemned similar behaviour by lawyers,” he stated.

"I will not mince words in saying that what the Minority Leader, a senior lawyer at the Bar, has done is condemnable at every level. A senior lawyer who also holds a public position ought to have done better,” he added.

His comments follow alleged attacks on a Circuit Court judge by the Minority Leader over the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

At a press conference on Sunday, May 17, 2026, Mr. Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about the continued remand of Abronye DC, arguing that it raises constitutional issues. He described aspects of the legal process as inconsistent with constitutional protections on bail and freedom of expression.

He further launched a strong attack on the presiding judge, saying, “That Circuit Court 9 judge, I have no respect for him. I pray he summons me for contempt. I will continue to disrespect him until he upholds the law. It’s a shame on the judiciary, he doesn’t talk law,” he said.

Mr. Kudze stressed that while judges can be criticised, lawyers must use the appropriate legal channels, such as appeals, rather than public statements that could be seen as insulting the bench.

"If you are dissatisfied, you appeal. You don’t go on air to attack the judge,” he said.

He referenced past incidents, including comments involving lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu in 2022, noting that the GBA has consistently taken a stand against such conduct.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, earlier criticised the GBA, accusing it of selective silence over the issue.

He alleged that the GBA has failed to condemn the Minority Leader’s comments because it operates as an association aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.