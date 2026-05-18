One shot dead, 7 others injured at galamsey site in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has been confirmed dead, while a chief and six others are receiving treatment following a shooting incident involving suspected illegal miners at Asawinso “A” in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.
The incident reportedly occurred when the chief of Sefwi Asawinso “A”, Nana Kwasi Ayim II, together with some youth from the community, visited the Afao Hill Forest Reserve, where illegal mining activities were said to be taking place.
According to eyewitness accounts, the group had gone to the forest enclave to assess the activities of illegal miners operating in the area and the extent of destruction caused to the forest reserve.
An eyewitness, Kwame Awudu, said the chief engaged the miners in a peaceful discussion and appealed to them to stop the illegal mining activities.
However, while the group was returning from the site, they were allegedly ambushed by heavily built men believed to be connected to the illegal miners.
The attackers reportedly opened fire on the group, leaving several people seriously injured.
Victims who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the Anhwiaso Community Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.
The Assembly Member for the Asawinso “A” Electoral Area, Frank Nelson Ackah, confirmed the incident and said the chief and the youth had only gone to inspect the level of destruction caused by the illegal miners.
According to him, the group was attacked on their way back from the forest reserve.
He disclosed that a 36-year-old man identified as Kwame Ayisi was shot dead during the incident.
Mr Ackah further confirmed that six other people, including the chief, sustained serious gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment.
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