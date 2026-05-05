Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of stealing police armoured vehicle

The Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi has ordered a psychiatric examination for a 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle at Nkawie in the Ashanti region.



The presiding judge, His Honour Jephtha Appau, did not assign any reason for the order on Monday, May 4, 2026.



It came a few moments after the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

Ebenezer Frimpong, on Friday, April 17, 2026, pleaded with the presiding judge to use his connections to help him enlist in the Ghana Police Service when he made his first appearance in court.



He also appealed for leniency as his charges were read for the first time in court.



The 26-year-old unemployed resident of Antwi Agyei Nkwanta in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region was arrested on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, by personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.



Police Prosecutor ASP Albert Asagre had told the court that on April 14, 2026, General Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi, a police driver, was in charge of an armoured police vehicle with registration number GP 1131.



The vehicle, according to him, was being sent to a workshop for servicing.

The officer reportedly developed stomach upset and parked the vehicle near the Nkawie market to buy medication from a nearby pharmacy.

Moments later, he allegedly spotted the accused person driving the vehicle towards the Abuakwa–Kumasi direction.

An alarm was raised, and with the assistance of regional MTTD motor riders and personnel of SWAT, the suspect was arrested in a dramatic operation at Mim, near Abuakwa.

Frimpong pleaded not guilty to the charges when his plea was taken.

His Honour Jephtha Appau, however, ordered a psychiatric examination on the accused person as he remanded him into prison custody to reappear on May 18, 2026.

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