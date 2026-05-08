Court denies businessman accused of allegedly beating his girlfriend to death bail

The Asokore Mampong District Court has refused a bail application filed by the lawyers of a 48-year-old businessman accused of allegedly killing his beautician girlfriend.

Kofi Boye, counsel for Francis Arthur and his client were in court to pray for bail on Friday, 8th May 2026, but the court refused the application.

It follows an objection by the prosecution, who insisted the accused person could interfere with ongoing police investigations into the suspected murder case.

Kumasi-based beautician allegedly beaten to death by businessman boyfriend

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare, in objecting to the bail application, told the court that police were yet to complete investigations.

The deceased, Sally Benson.

According to him, the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death for the deceased was still ongoing.

He told the court that some internal organs of the late Sally Benson, the popular beautician, have been sent to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for further forensic examinations.

Francis Arthur, 48, has been in police custody since his arrest on April 14, 2026.

He has been slapped with a provisional charge of murder following the death of his girlfriend of 10 years.

Police prosecution links the 48-year-old businessman to the death of his girlfriend in what they say was a domestic violence case.

Francis Arthur is accused of allegedly beating to death his girlfriend, Sally Benson, a popular Kumasi-based beautician at Afigya-Maxima in Kumasi, following a misunderstanding.

The incident is said to have occurred on April 14, 2026, at about 9 p.m.

Police prosecutors say the deceased, in the company of a female friend, rushed to the Ayigya residence of the suspect upon hearing that his baby mama was on a visit.

The deceased met the absence of the suspect, who had stepped out of the house.

While waiting, Arthur arrived, only to be confronted by Sally on suspicion of cheating.

According to Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare, it was during the altercation that Arthur allegedly hit Sally several times.

She fell into an unconscious state, prompting a response from Arthur to drive her to the KNUST Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Friday, May 8, 2026, hearing was the second time Arthur was appearing before Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter's court.

Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter, however, remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on May 22, 2026.

Relatives, friends, and some of Sally Benson’s apprentices were in court on Friday.

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