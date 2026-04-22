Kumasi-based beautician allegedly beaten to death by businessman boyfriend

The deceased, Sally Benson.

Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 48-year-old businessman for allegedly killing his girlfriend in what investigators describe as a domestic violence incident.

Francis Arthur is accused of beating to death his girlfriend, Sally Benson, a well-known Kumasi-based beautician, with whom he had reportedly been in a relationship for over 10 years, at Ayigya-Maxima in Kumasi, following a misunderstanding. The incident occurred on April 14, 2026.

According to police, the deceased, accompanied by a female friend, had gone to the suspect’s residence after receiving information that another woman had visited him. The suspect was initially not home at the time of their arrival.

While the two were waiting, Arthur reportedly returned home and was confronted by the deceased. Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare said it was during the ensuing altercation that Arthur allegedly assaulted her repeatedly.

She is said to have collapsed, after which Arthur allegedly transported her in her own vehicle to the KNUST Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Arthur made his first court appearance before Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody to reappear on May 8, 2026. Relatives of the deceased were present in court.

The death of Sally Benson, owner of Sally’s Cosmetics Studio and African’s Special pub in the Asokwa area, has left her family and associates in shock.

Her father, Apostle Gabriel Oppong, expressed deep grief and called for justice for his daughter.

“Sally's friend has made us know and understand everything. It's Francis Arthur, a boyfriend whom we, I don't know personally.”

“Sally got the news that or the information that a lady has come to this man, so she went there. Upon getting there, they were waiting for the man because he wasn't around. And when the man finally came, and Sally confronted him with the question that 'Is it true there's someone there like that?' This is where it generated a heated argument.

And according to the girl, the man beat Sally till at a point Sally just fell. While she fell, this is where they started pouring water on her. They rushed her to Tech Hospital, then, upon arrival, they said she had already died. Just like that, you've killed my daughter.”

He further called for justice, insisting that the law must take its course.

“I want justice. We are all in a nation, and it is governed by law. That's why we don't take the law into our own hands. In cases like this, I know there is a particular way the law treats it and what the law says about it. And this is what I want for my daughter and the family.

In fact, she's too young and… Uh… this is what I can say. May the government of Ghana make the laws work for us. You can't kill my daughter. The mother is late, and she's the only daughter. How? May justice prevail”.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

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