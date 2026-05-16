Nhyira FM excites audience in Kumasi with massive 2026 Fufu Party

Nhyira FM, a leading Akan radio station and a member of the Multimedia Group Limited in the Ashanti Region, brought Kumasi to a standstill on Saturday with its highly anticipated annual Fufu Party, successfully feeding about 1,000 patrons.

The event, held at the forecourt of the station at Ayigya, brought community members together to network, share love, and enjoy one of Ghana’s most popular traditional delicacies, fufu.

Five top local chop bars and restaurants in Kumasi partnered with the station to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience.

These included Adepa Kitchen, Divine Kitchen, Betty’s Kitchen, Abaase, and Afia’s Kitchen, serving steaming bowls of fufu accompanied by a variety of rich local soups.

Proud sponsors of this year’s Fufu Party included Faith Homeopathy Clinic, La Vonce Tomato Mix, Edufly Travel Consult, Asaase Natural Mineral Water, Meera Cooking, and P-Bee Bitters.

Some patrons expressed satisfaction with the event, describing it as one of the best social gatherings organized by the media house to connect with its audience.

“We have enjoyed ourselves today. Some of us got the quantity of food and meat we expected. Keep it up, Nhyira FM, you are number one,” a patron said.

Event organiser Eric Inkoom, in an interview, said the team exceeded its target for the number of people it planned to serve this year.

“This year’s event is exceptional compared to previous years, and next year will be even greater,” he said.

Programmes Manager of Nhyira FM, Benjamin Fiifi Ocran, noted that no media house in Ghana matches the station’s experience when it comes to organising social events.

“Fufu Party has been in existence for many years. We organise it to share love with our loyal listeners. We are grateful to all our patrons,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.