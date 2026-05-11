McDan Youth Connect deepens community empowerment drive with outreach to Kumasi and Techiman Zongo communities

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, has extended the impact of the McDan Youth Connect initiative beyond entrepreneurship by engaging Zongo communities in Kumasi and Techiman through empowerment-focused outreach activities.

As part of activities connected to the McDan Youth Connect Adventist Edition held in Techiman, Dr McKorley and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Zongo community in Kumasi, where they joined the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah for Jummah prayers.

Special prayers were offered for Dr McKorley, his team and the success of their youth empowerment initiatives across the country.

During an interaction after the prayers, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam appealed to the business magnate to support the mosque with a power plant or generators to lessen the impact of persistent power outages on worship activities and community programmes.

The outreach continued on Sunday when the delegation visited the Zongo traditional community in Techiman for a closed-door engagement with chiefs, opinion leaders and women leaders within the community.

Speaking during the engagement, Chairman McKorley — who holds the traditional title of Gugba Naa (Unity Chief) conferred by the Daakpem of Tamale — announced plans to introduce a zero-interest loan scheme for women in the community.

According to him, the initiative is intended to help women start small trading businesses while assisting existing traders to expand their operations and improve their livelihoods.

The chiefs and sub-chiefs, adorned in colourful traditional regalia, expressed appreciation to Dr McKorley and his team for the visit and described the initiative as timely and impactful.

The gathering ended with prayers for the delegation and group photographs to commemorate the occasion.

Observers say the latest outreach further demonstrates the growing social intervention dimension of the McDan Youth Connect initiative, which increasingly combines entrepreneurship development with community empowerment and social inclusion.

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