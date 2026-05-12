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McDan Youth Connect ignites entrepreneurship drive to tackle youth unemployment in Ghana

Source: Myjoyonline  
  12 May 2026 7:01am
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The Mid North Ghana Conference, in collaboration with the McDan Foundation, has successfully held the Adventist Edition of the McDan Youth Connect programme at the AMSDA Church in Techiman, providing a major platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase innovative business ideas to address unemployment in Ghana.

The event brought together 14 young entrepreneurs from different sectors who pitched their business ideas before a panel of judges and an audience comprising church leaders, traditional authorities, business professionals and youth advocates.

At the end of the competition, AMSDA Green Lather Soap emerged as the winner and received a cash prize of GH¢20,000 to support the expansion of the business. Florico Processing Limited placed first runner-up and received GH¢10,000, while Agriease Ltd took the second runner-up position with a GH¢10,000 prize package.

One of the emotional highlights of the programme was the recognition of Immaculate Kreation, a physically challenged entrepreneur who trains young people in bead-making, sewing, crocheting, and soap production. In a gesture organisers described as characteristic of businessman and philanthropist Daniel McKorley, she received an undisclosed financial support package personally directed by him.

The judges for the competition included Prakash Pyne and Gifty Nana Ama Amoah, who commended the participants for demonstrating creativity, resilience and business potential.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the programme, Kelvin Atuguba, announced that all 14 participants had automatically secured qualification into the National Entrepreneurial Challenge. According to him, Chairman McKorley directed that every pitcher be given the opportunity to compete nationally due to the high level of innovation exhibited during the competition.

Participants expressed appreciation to the organisers for creating a platform that allowed them to test the viability, profitability and market readiness of their business ideas.

Traditional leaders present at the programme also praised the initiative, with a spokesperson for the chiefs calling on the McDan Foundation to introduce a similar pitching scheme for traditional authorities to propose social intervention projects for their communities.

The McDan Youth Connect initiative continues to position itself as a significant entrepreneurship empowerment platform focused on equipping Ghanaian youth with practical opportunities for business growth and job creation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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