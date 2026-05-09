2nd Adventist Edition of McDan Youth Connect inspires hope and enterprise

The McDan Youth Connect continues to position itself as one of Ghana’s most impactful youth empowerment platforms by transforming entrepreneurial dreams into practical opportunities.

Through its highly energetic “fast-pitch” sessions, young people present business ideas directly to Dr Daniel McKorley and his team for funding and mentorship support. More than a competition, the initiative serves as a launchpad for innovation, resilience and enterprise development among Ghanaian youth.

The recently held 2nd Adventist Edition in Kumasi brought together ten young pitchers with diverse business ideas. The overall winners, Deles Delight, received GH¢20,000, while the first runner-up took home GH¢10,000. Beyond the competition prizes, the event demonstrated a broader commitment to entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Last year’s first runner-up, who had displayed considerable growth in her business even without the financial support, finally won herself GhC65,000 in financial support to scale up her business.

One farmer seeking support to process cassava into gari secured a GH¢50,000 business partnership deal, highlighting the initiative’s growing support for agribusiness and local production. A seamstress also received five sewing machines to expand her fashion business, reinforcing the importance of vocational entrepreneurship in job creation and economic growth. The judges were Miss Gifty Nana Ama Amoah of CIMG Ghana, Joel Affram, a renowned projects facilitator and Prophet Prakash Pyne, a mindset engineer.

The most emotional moment of the event came through Alice Esinam, a BECE candidate from KNUST Senior High. Despite a heavy downpour and traffic after writing her final examination paper, she rushed into the auditorium to pitch her catering business idea. Though she requested GH¢13,000, she received GH¢15,000 from Nii McKorley, son of Dr McKorley and a member of the McDan Foundation Youth Connect Team. Her determination captured the spirit of the program and inspired one of the event’s most memorable quotes from Nii McKorley: “Resilience in business is not about avoiding failure; it is about rising stronger every time the market tries to knock you down.”

Another major highlight was the automatic qualification of the top five pitchers into the McDan Entrepreneur Challenge, creating a pathway for long-term mentorship and business growth. In appreciation, the headmaster also pledged to establish a McDan Entrepreneur Club in the school and invite Dr McKorley to serve as its life patron. In his closing remarks, Dr McKorley emphasised the importance of attitude in achieving financial success, referencing his book, and stressing the need for discipline, resilience and the right mindset toward money and success.

An analysis of the event shows direct entrepreneurial support exceeding GH¢95,000, excluding the value of the sewing machines and mentorship opportunities. This demonstrates how private-sector-led youth initiatives can complement national development efforts by supporting innovation, reducing dependency and encouraging enterprise creation among young people.

The significance of McDan Youth Connect lies in its ability to restore hope and confidence in a generation facing economic uncertainty. It also provides an important policy lesson: schools, government agencies and private organisations must invest more deliberately in entrepreneurship education, innovation clubs and youth startup support systems.

Ultimately, the 2nd Adventist Edition of McDan Youth Connect was more than an event—it was a powerful reminder that when young people are given opportunity, mentorship and belief, they can rise above every storm and build enterprises capable of transforming society.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.