Gov’t debunks fake Cambodia deportation notice, assures Ghanaians of safety

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice purportedly issued by Cambodian immigration authorities directing Ghanaian and other African nationals to leave the Southeast Asian country by May 31, 2026, or face arrest and prosecution.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 29, the ministry said investigations and diplomatic engagements with authorities in the Kingdom of Cambodia had confirmed that the document was fraudulent and did not originate from any recognised Cambodian state institution.

The clarification follows growing concern among Ghanaians at home and abroad after the circulation of a purported immigration directive on social media and other platforms, claiming that citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and several other African countries had been ordered to leave Cambodia within days or face sanctions, including imprisonment and financial penalties.

Fake notice

According to the ministry, the alleged circular was thoroughly verified through diplomatic channels and found to be completely false.

"The ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake and was not issued by any state institution in Cambodia," the statement said.

The ministry further disclosed that Cambodia's General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior had officially issued its own clarification categorically rejecting the authenticity of the purported notice.

"It must be noted that the General Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia has today issued a press clarification stating categorically that the said notice is completely untrue," it added.

The ministry, therefore, urged the public, particularly media organisations and users of social media platforms, to disregard the document and refrain from circulating unverified information capable of creating fear and uncertainty among affected individuals and their families.

Voluntary repatriation

While rejecting the authenticity of the alleged deportation directive, the ministry disclosed that a number of Ghanaian nationals resident in Cambodia had, independent of the controversy, expressed a desire to voluntarily return home.

It explained that through Ghana's High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to Cambodia, the government had already facilitated the return of 85 Ghanaians between March and May this year.

The ministry said arrangements were currently underway to support the return of an additional 76 Ghanaian nationals who had also indicated their willingness to come back to Ghana.

The repatriation exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to provide assistance and consular support to citizens living abroad, particularly those facing difficult circumstances.

Protection of citizens

The ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Ghanaians wherever they reside.

It indicated that Ghanaian diplomatic officials remained in close contact with Cambodian authorities and relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of Ghanaian nationals in the country.

"The ministry will continue to work in close collaboration with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety, welfare and protection of Ghanaian nationals in Cambodia," the statement emphasised.

The ministry also commended the government of Cambodia for its cooperation and support in matters concerning Ghanaian citizens.

It assured families of affected persons that efforts were ongoing to facilitate the safe and orderly return of those who had requested assistance to come home.

The ministry urged the public to rely exclusively on official government communications regarding matters affecting Ghanaians abroad and cautioned against the spread of misinformation.

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