I retired from music three years ago – Shatta Wale

In a development that has raised eyebrows, controversial dancehall maestro Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, has claimed that he officially retired from active music three years ago.

The disclosure was made during an interview with veteran media icon Bola Ray on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The bold declaration has left millions of fans and music pundits deeply perplexed, primarily because the On God hitmaker remains arguably the most hyperactive, prolific, and visible entertainer on the contemporary Ghanaian showbiz landscape.

Pressed directly by Bola Ray on the programme regarding his financial sustainability and whether he had accumulated enough wealth to comfortably walk away from his lucrative music career, Shatta Wale responded with unyielding confidence: “I retired three years ago.”

He explained that while the public still views him strictly through the lens of microphones and stage performances, his core attention has radically drifted toward the expansion of a massive, multi-sector business empire designed to secure generational wealth.

Elaborating on his thriving corporate portfolio, which includes the well-known ride-hailing transport service Shaxi and the Hot Wave commercial venture, the music mogul told Bola Ray, “Yes, I’m doing business. Hot Wave, Shaxi.”

Shatta Wale further hinted that his business machinery has secured major international investment connections across strategic global commercial hubs, including China and Dubai.

He revealed that his dedicated team of international software engineers and application developers recently completed a state-of-the-art online marketplace aimed at digitising local trade, specifically targeted at the historic Tuesday Market hub in Accra.

“Something explosive is coming,” he promised, dropping hints about his upcoming financial tech rollouts. “So that is what we launched yesterday, and it’s beautiful,” he stated, referring to the successful deployment of the e-commerce app.

Despite Shatta Wale’s insistence that he is a retired musician, his relentless operational footprint in showbiz tells a completely different story, pointing to a fascinating paradox.

Far from stepping into the background or disappearing from the pop-culture spotlight, the music icon has spent the last three years churning out chart-topping singles, maintaining a dominant presence on global music streaming platforms, and aggressively driving social media engagements with his fiercely loyal fan base, the Shatta Movement.

Furthermore, the music powerhouse continues to headline major stadium concerts across West Africa, including his flagship annual Shattafest festival, which routinely draws tens of thousands of music lovers.

In what many industry analysts view as a direct contradiction to his retirement claims, the artiste is currently stationed in London, United Kingdom, spearheading an aggressive international promotional campaign for the highly anticipated UK edition of Shattafest, scheduled to take place this August.

Whether this "retirement" is a literal departure from the studio or a tactical public relations rebranding exercise, Shatta Wale has successfully proven that his knack for staying at the absolute centre of national conversation remains entirely intact.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.