Shatta Wale earns double win at 43rd IRAWMA Awards in Florida

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Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has added two more international honours to his growing list of achievements after emerging as a double winner at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards, held in Florida, USA, over the weekend.
In a statement issued by his management on May 18, 2026, the artiste won the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award and also secured Concert of the Year for his ShattaFest.
“The management of Shatta Wale proudly confirms that the African Dancehall King emerged as a double award winner at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards held over the weekend in Florida, USA,” the statement said.
Management also expressed appreciation to the organisers of the awards scheme “for the recognition and continuous support for African music on the global stage”.
The statement further thanked fans worldwide, especially members of the Shatta Movement fraternity, for their “unwavering support, votes, and dedication throughout the years”.
According to management, the latest achievement reinforces Shatta Wale’s position as “one of Africa’s leading musical exports and a major force in global dancehall culture”.
The International Reggae and World Music Awards, popularly known as IRawma, celebrates reggae and world music talents from across the globe.
See statement below:
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