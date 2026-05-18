Rev. Tweneboah Kodua declares intention to contest 2028 presidential election

Ghanaian entrepreneur and farmer Rev. Tweneboah Kodua has declared his intention to contest the 2028 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Rev. Kodua said his decision was driven by concern over what he described as the country’s poor direction under successive governments.

He stated that he would run as an independent candidate because of his dissatisfaction with the performance of the major political parties.

“I will run as an independent candidate. The political parties have had their chance to lead this country, but Ghanaians are still struggling with issues that should have been solved long ago,” he said.

Rev. Kodua also claimed that although President John Mahama intends to improve the country and reform the system, he faces resistance from within his own party.

He called on Ghanaians who are dissatisfied with the country’s two-party political system to support an independent alternative.

The entrepreneur argued that Ghana had failed to achieve genuine independence and self-sufficiency more than six decades after attaining sovereignty.

“Ghana has not yet achieved true independence. That is why we cannot use the resources that God has blessed us with to develop the nation,” he said.

“We cannot claim to be independent while continuing to rely on foreign nations. I therefore intend to give Ghanaians the self-reliance they deserve.”

Rev. Kodua further contended that parts of the 1992 Constitution no longer serve their intended purpose and instead favour only a section of the population.

He said constitutional reforms would form a major part of his administration if elected.

Outlining some of his policy priorities, he said his campaign would focus on agricultural modernisation, youth employment, and reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported goods.

As a farmer, he disclosed that he has cultivated 120 acres of maize and intends to donate the harvest to support the government’s school feeding programme.

“My background as a farmer and entrepreneur gives me a practical understanding of where the problems are and how to fix them,” he said.

Rev. Kodua also pledged to abolish electricity bills for Ghanaian households, arguing that the country has sufficient resources to absorb the cost.

In addition, he promised to establish mining centres across all regions to create jobs for young people and promote responsible mining practices.

“If I become president, Ghanaian households will not pay electricity bills because we have resources that can cover the costs,” he stated.

He also criticised Ghana’s education system, describing it as overly theoretical and disconnected from the country’s economic needs.

According to him, his administration would introduce a “Ghana School” model centred on technical and vocational education to equip graduates with practical skills and reduce dependence on government employment.

The 2028 election will be Ghana’s next scheduled presidential contest following the 2024 polls. Independent candidates have historically struggled to gain significant traction against the dominant National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), although public dissatisfaction with the two major parties has increased in recent years.

Rev. Kodua said he plans to begin nationwide consultations in the coming months to build support ahead of the official campaign period.

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