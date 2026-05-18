Posting delays, unpaid allowances undermining confidence among nurse trainees – GNMTA

The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) says prolonged delays in the posting of graduate nurses and midwives are eroding confidence among trainees and threatening the future pipeline of health professionals in Ghana.

According to the association, many graduates remain unemployed for months after completing their training, creating uncertainty among current students and raising concerns about the attractiveness of the profession.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of the ASHBA Inter-College Quiz Competition, President of the Ashanti-Bono-Ahafo Zone of the GNMTA, Abankwa Takyiakwa, said the situation was discouraging trainees and weakening morale within nursing and midwifery institutions.

He stressed that timely postings are essential to sustaining interest in nursing and midwifery programmes and addressing staffing shortages in hospitals and clinics.

“The delay in posting is reducing students’ confidence in the health sector. When graduates are left without postings for extended periods, it sends the wrong signal to those in training. We call on the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to expedite the posting process and provide clarity on timelines for graduates awaiting deployment,” he said.

Mr Takyiakwa also raised concerns over delays in the payment of trainees’ allowances, stating that only a small number of students had received theirs.

He said the situation was placing significant financial pressure on trainees, many of whom depend heavily on family support to continue their education.

“Statistically, most students have not received their allowances, so we are urging the Ministry of Health and the government to conduct rechecks at the Controller level to ensure other trainees receive theirs. Also, those who completed in 2025 are owed two months’ allowance by the government,” he said.

According to him, resolving the issues would reassure trainees that their years of study and service would be matched with employment opportunities and financial support after graduation.

Meanwhile, Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Berekum emerged winners of the 2026 ASHBA Inter-College Quiz Competition after defeating Kwapong Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College, and SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwadaso.

Head of Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College and coach of the institution’s quiz team, Shadrack Owusu Osei, attributed the victory to discipline, consistency and determination on the part of the students.

With the institution securing back-to-back titles, he said the team was now focused on winning a third consecutive championship.

Beyond the competition, Mr Osei appealed to government to invest in the college’s infrastructure, noting that improved facilities would strengthen teaching, practical training and student performance.

The Coordinating Secretary of the Bono and Ahafo Chapter and Chair of the Quiz Competition Committee, Osei Solomon Mensah, said the annual event was aimed at promoting academic excellence, critical thinking and collaboration among nursing and midwifery trainees across the region.

He disclosed that the competition was currently financed solely through student dues and appealed to the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to provide sponsorship and logistical support to sustain and expand the initiative.

“In fact, we are organising the event, but financing it is not easy. We are therefore appealing to the government, through the Ministry of Health, to sponsor the competition because it will help produce competent nurses and midwives who can save lives,” he stated.

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