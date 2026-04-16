Health Ministry begins validation of health professionals for recruitment and posting

The Ministry of Health Ghana has announced the commencement of validation for qualified health professionals as part of its recruitment and posting process.

In a statement issued by spokesperson Tony Goodman, the Ministry urged all prospective applicants to verify their eligibility through its recruitment portal before proceeding with the next stages.

According to the Ministry, applicants are required to visit the official portal and validate their status using their PIN or index number. The process is intended to confirm whether applicants are in good standing with their respective professional councils.

The validation exercise begins from April 16 to April 20, 2026, covering initial PIN verification. Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physician assistants, and community health-related applicants will follow from April 22 to April 25, while allied health professionals are scheduled between April 27 and May 1.

Nurses and midwives will undergo validation from May 4 to May 15, with the Ministry noting that priority will be given to the 2021 batch.

The posting process will also be rolled out regionally within the same period. Applicants in the Upper East and Upper West Regions will be attended to from May 4 to May 5, followed by Savannah and North East Regions from May 6 to May 7.

Oti and Bono East Regions are scheduled for May 8 to May 9, while Western North and Ahafo Regions will be covered from May 10 to May 11.

Applicants in Volta and Northern Regions will have their turn on May 12, with Central and Western Regions following on May 13. Bono and Ashanti Regions are slated for May 14, while Eastern and Greater Accra Regions will conclude the exercise on May 15.

The Ministry has advised applicants to strictly adhere to the timelines to avoid delays in the recruitment process.

For further clarification, applicants may contact the Ministry via 0557208487 or 0557385895.

The statement also encouraged all candidates to seek assistance promptly where necessary to ensure a smooth validation and posting process.

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