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Teacher trainees stage nationwide protest over recruitment backlog and posting delays

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  24 April 2026 3:10pm
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The leadership of the Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) is spearheading a nationwide demonstration to demand urgent government action on teacher recruitment and postings.

The protest, involving trainees from all 49 Colleges of Education across the country, seeks to pressure authorities to grant financial clearance for the recruitment of more trained teachers and to reinstate the system of automatic postings.

According to the association, the recent recruitment of 7,000 teachers is insufficient to address the growing backlog of trained graduates awaiting placement.

TTAG maintains that many qualified teachers remain in uncertainty despite completing their training and being ready to serve in classrooms nationwide.

The group is therefore calling on the government to take immediate steps to expand recruitment and honour its commitment to restoring automatic postings, which previously ensured a smooth transition from training to employment.

The demonstration is expected to draw attention to the challenges facing newly trained teachers and to renew pressure on policymakers to address the issue as part of broader efforts to strengthen the education sector.

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