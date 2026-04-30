GNAT kicks against 7,000 teacher recruitment, demands increase

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to recruit only 7,000 teachers, despite over 10,000 trained graduates from Colleges of Education and other tertiary institutions awaiting employment.
According to GNAT, the move is both disturbing and unfortunate, especially following assurances by the Finance Minister during the 2025 base pay negotiations to expand public sector recruitment, including teachers.
Speaking to the media at the Association’s National Council meeting at Ejisu-Abankro in the Ashanti Region, the National President, Prosper Tachie ESQ, called for a significant increase in the recruitment numbers.
He also urged the government to prioritise the posting of earlier graduates before considering newly trained teachers.
The GNAT President further warned that rising unemployment among trained teachers poses a threat to national security and must be addressed urgently.
The Association also raised concerns about delays by some employers in transferring pension deductions to the appropriate fund managers, noting that such delays have resulted in heavy penalties.
GNAT is therefore calling for strict compliance to safeguard the retirement benefits of workers.
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