GNAT demands probe into alleged assault on teachers by soldiers

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has condemned what it describes as a “barbaric and inhumane” assault on teachers by military personnel in Adiewoso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

In a statement, the Wassa West District branch of GNAT said the alleged attack targeted three teachers of the Adiewoso M/A Basic School and a civilian during a dawn operation on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

According to the association, the incident followed earlier tensions linked to illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, on a rubber plantation belonging to Ghana Rubber Estate Limited.

GNAT claims the soldiers, believed to be from the 2nd Infantry Battalion at Apremdo in Takoradi, had initially entered the community on April 28 to clamp down on illegal mining activities, which reportedly led to a confrontation with residents.

However, the situation escalated two days later when the military allegedly returned and carried out what the association described as indiscriminate assaults on residents.

“They ordered them to lie on the ground and whipped them repeatedly, causing injuries to their backs and other parts of their bodies. They were also threatened with being shot if they resisted,” GNAT said in its statement.

The association added that the victims identified themselves as teachers and presented their GNAT ID cards, but their pleas were allegedly ignored.

The affected teachers have since reported the case to the police, sought medical treatment, and submitted medical reports to support ongoing investigations.

While acknowledging the need to combat illegal mining, GNAT stressed that such operations must respect human rights.

“We are not against efforts to stop galamsey, but we strongly oppose any actions that violate the fundamental human rights of innocent individuals,” the statement noted.

The union is calling on the Ministries of the Interior and Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service, and the Western Regional Coordinating Council to launch a full investigation into the incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

GNAT is also appealing to the Ghana Education Service to grant the affected teachers at least three weeks off duty to allow for recovery, alongside counselling support.

The association has further warned it may take additional action if authorities fail to respond within two weeks.

Meanwhile, GNAT expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Issah Salifu Taylor, as well as local authorities, for their intervention and support.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.