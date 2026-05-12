GNAT’s CreditMall launches Teachers Tech Access Programme and CML mobility in Kumasi

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), through its subsidiary CreditMall Limited, has launched the Teachers Tech Access Programme (TTAP) aimed at helping teachers acquire modern ICT devices through flexible financing arrangements.

The initiative was launched during the official opening of CreditMall’s new regional hub in Kumasi.

The programme is expected to provide laptops, tablets, and smartphones to teachers, particularly those unable to afford the devices upfront, through payroll-backed financing and “pay-later” arrangements.

Speaking at the launch, Board Chairman of CreditMall Limited, Dr Kwaku Ainuson, said the intervention is designed to reduce the financial burden teachers face in accessing essential digital tools for teaching and personal development.

“We have started the TTAP, through which we will deliver laptops, mobile phones, and tablets to teachers on credit or pick-and-pay-later terms,” he stated.

“The intervention will help teachers to access lifestyle products without additional financial burden. Our goal is that anything that a teacher needs to improve the work they do will be made available,” he added.

According to CreditMall, the new Kumasi office represents a strategic expansion of services in the middle belt of the country and will serve as a one-stop shop for teachers seeking financing solutions and lifestyle products.

Alongside the tech access initiative, CreditMall also introduced a mobility intervention offering electric motorbikes to teachers, particularly those working in hard-to-reach communities.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of GNAT, Elvis Prince Bainey, said the intervention would significantly support teachers stationed in remote areas where transportation remains a major challenge.

“A lot of members are offering services in communities that are inaccessible by car, and you can only reach these areas on motorbikes,” he explained.

“Over 40% of our members rely on motorbikes to commute from their homes to the schools. So, if CreditMall is offering affordable motorbikes to our members, it is in the right direction,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Fund, Foster Bouabeng, also reiterated the organisation’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers through accessible financing schemes.

According to him, many teachers previously had to make expensive purchases out of pocket due to the lack of structured support systems.

“And now that CreditMall is coming closer to them, the Teachers Fund has been making progress, so has CreditMall,” he stated.

The new regional hub will also offer additional financing products, including smartphone financing, device-led access schemes, and the Builders Club — a home-building support platform connecting workers, suppliers, and lenders.

Branch Head, Mary Ofori-Minkah, described the opening of the Kumasi office as a major milestone in expanding services to teachers and customers in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Teachers who attended the launch praised the initiative, describing it as a practical step toward easing financial pressure and improving access to tools needed for effective teaching and daily life.

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