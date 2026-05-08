Government steps in to resolve delays in Kumasi, Takoradi market projects

The Government has announced decisive interventions to address delays affecting the redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Market (Kejetia Phase II) and the Takoradi Market Circle projects.

The move, according to Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is aimed at “setting the records straight” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to completing the long-delayed projects.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Ibrahim said the two market projects were not merely infrastructure developments but vital economic hubs that supported thousands of traders, artisans, transport operators and small-scale businesses.

He acknowledged, however, that progress on both projects stalled in 2024 due to the non-payment of Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs), which led to the demobilisation of contractors.

Mr Ibrahim attributed part of the challenge to the debt restructuring policy of the previous administration, which resulted in the accumulation of significant suspension claims.

He noted that the delays had worsened congestion, created unsafe trading conditions, reduced trader incomes, led to the underutilisation of public investments and slowed economic activity in both Kumasi and Takoradi.

Touching on the Kumasi Central Market project, the Minister recalled that redevelopment works commenced in 2014 under former President John Dramani Mahama, culminating in the successful completion of Phase I.

He explained that Phase II, which was awarded in 2018 at a contract sum of €248 million, had reached 58.22 per cent completion before works were suspended.

Engineering works, he said, were 98.8 per cent complete, while procurement stood at 77 per cent and construction works at 35 per cent.

Financially, Mr Ibrahim disclosed that more than €171 million had so far been paid out of the contract sum, with outstanding certified payments and suspension claims pushing the revised project cost to about €305.3 million.

On the Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment, the Minister said the €48 million project, which began in 2020, had achieved an overall progress of 81.62 per cent before its suspension.

“While over €41 million had been paid to contractors, an outstanding balance of more than €6 million remains,” he added.

Despite the challenges inherited, Mr Ibrahim assured that the Government remained fully committed to completing both projects.

“These projects will be important in boosting economic activity, increasing revenue for metropolitan assemblies, creating jobs, and supporting the broader national development agenda, including the 24-hour economy policy,” he emphasised.

The Minister outlined measures being taken to resolve the challenges, including securing the required financing, re-engaging contractors and technical teams, and strengthening monitoring mechanisms to ensure value for money.

He added that the Government would also continue engaging trader associations and local authorities to ensure smooth execution of the projects.

Mr Ibrahim said the sector Ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to accelerate progress and ensure timely completion.

He assured traders and residents in both cities that their concerns had been heard and commended them for their patience.

“To the hardworking traders of Kumasi and Takoradi, your concerns are heard. Government remains resolute in delivering modern, safe and vibrant market infrastructure that meets your needs,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim emphasised that completing the projects was not optional but necessary to protect public investment, restore economic vitality and improve livelihoods.

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