Weija Dam spill gates opened as Ghana Water warns of flood risk

Ghana Water Limited has announced a controlled spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam following a sharp rise in water levels caused by heavy rains.

In a statement issued by Stanley Martey, the company’s PR and Communications Director, disclosed that the water level in the dam has risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet, prompting authorities to open all spill gates to protect the dam's structural integrity.

According to the statement, the controlled spilling exercise is necessary to reduce pressure on the facility and prevent any possible disaster.

“The public may recall that every year during the rainy season, and anytime the water level exceeds 45 feet, Ghana Water Ltd undertakes controlled spilling operations to prevent undue pressure on the dam and avert any potential disaster,” the statement said.

The company further warned that the spillage could continue for months because the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast more torrential rains upstream, which are expected to increase water inflows into the dam.

“As a result, the spilling exercise will continue until the water level recedes to an appreciable and safe operating level. This process may continue for some months depending on rainfall patterns and inflow volumes,” the statement added.

Residents living downstream of the dam have been advised to immediately move away from vulnerable areas to avoid any possible danger.

“In view of this development, all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the dam are strongly advised to evacuate from vulnerable areas immediately to forestall any eventuality and ensure the safety of lives and property,” Ghana Water stated.

The company also disclosed that the National Disaster Management Organisation and various district assemblies are preparing to clear structures and other obstructions preventing the free flow of water into the sea.

Management urged the relevant authorities to undertake the exercise quickly to reduce the risk of flooding in affected communities.

Ghana Water Limited said it remains committed to protecting the dam infrastructure while ensuring public safety, and called on residents to fully cooperate with emergency directives issued by state institutions.

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