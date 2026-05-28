Vaccine survey reveals strong public confidence as Ghana pushes local manufacturing agenda

A nationwide vaccine perception survey conducted by the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has revealed high public confidence in vaccines among Ghanaians, dispelling concerns about widespread vaccine hesitancy and boosting prospects for the country’s planned local vaccine manufacturing programme.

The survey findings, released in Accra on May 26, indicate that a significant majority of Ghanaians view vaccines as life-saving interventions and are prepared to support Ghana’s drive towards vaccine self-sufficiency ahead of the anticipated launch of locally manufactured vaccines in 2027.

According to the NVI, the survey covered all 16 regions and 55 districts across the country, with 13,905 valid responses analysed, making it one of the most extensive national assessments of public attitudes towards vaccines and locally produced health products.

The study examined public confidence in vaccines, drivers of acceptance, barriers to the uptake of locally manufactured vaccines, and misinformation trends influencing vaccine perception in Ghana.

High confidence in vaccines

The findings showed that about 89.7 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in vaccines, while 94.2 per cent agreed that ensuring vaccine availability is a collective national responsibility.

Additionally, 71.3 per cent of respondents indicated their willingness to accept and use vaccines manufactured in Ghana once local production begins.

The report noted that these figures suggest more than seven out of every ten Ghanaians surveyed are prepared to embrace locally produced vaccines.

Trust in healthcare professionals and regulatory institutions also emerged strongly in the survey.

About 87.8 per cent of respondents said they trusted doctors and nurses who administer vaccines, while many also expressed confidence in the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The NVI said the high level of institutional trust provides a strong platform for Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing ambitions and positions healthcare workers as critical advocates in promoting public confidence in locally produced vaccines.

Low awareness of local manufacturing plans

Despite the strong confidence in vaccines, the survey revealed limited public awareness regarding Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing agenda.

Only 14.3 per cent of respondents were aware that Ghana is developing local vaccine manufacturing capacity ahead of the planned 2027 rollout.

The report stressed the need for aggressive nationwide awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the initiative, counter misinformation, and encourage public ownership of the programme.

Interestingly, the study also revealed regional differences in vaccine acceptance.

Urbanised regions such as Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti recorded comparatively lower vaccine acceptance despite wider access to information.

By contrast, rural communities in northern Ghana and regions such as Oti demonstrated stronger trust and acceptance of vaccines.

The NVI said the findings underscore the need for targeted and context-specific communication strategies to address regional disparities in perception and acceptance.

National pride and support for Ghana-made vaccines

The survey further highlighted growing national pride associated with local vaccine production.

Many respondents indicated that seeing Ghanaian scientists and local manufacturing facilities involved in vaccine production would increase their confidence in Ghana-made vaccines.

However, the study identified several operational and logistical challenges that could affect vaccine uptake, including the cost of vaccines, distance to vaccination centres, and concerns over storage and transportation systems.

The report also pointed to concerns about maintaining reliable cold chain systems, particularly in rural areas, warning that weaknesses in vaccine handling and delivery could undermine public confidence.

The NVI is therefore expected to work with stakeholders to strengthen cold chain infrastructure, improve storage and transportation systems, and ensure transparent vaccine handling procedures.

Nationwide awareness campaign planned

As Ghana prepares to begin local vaccine production, the NVI says it intends to roll out a nationwide awareness and acceptance campaign to educate the public about locally manufactured vaccines and tackle misinformation.

The campaign is expected to involve government institutions, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations, development partners, community leaders, the private sector, and the media.

Speaking on the findings, the Chief Executive Officer of the NVI, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, said Ghana already possesses a solid foundation of vaccine confidence but must bridge the awareness gap surrounding locally manufactured vaccines.

“Ghana has a strong foundation of vaccine confidence, but success depends on bridging the awareness and trust gap for locally manufactured vaccines,” he said.

“What is needed now is targeted policy and communication strategies to address misinformation, cost barriers, and regional disparities in order to encourage uptake.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Health Service, the Food and Drugs Authority, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their continued support to the institute.

Major milestone for Ghana’s health sector

The NVI described the findings as significant because public perception remains one of the most important determinants of vaccine uptake.

The institute said the survey provides critical baseline data to help government and health partners design targeted public education campaigns, anticipate misinformation narratives, and develop behaviour-change interventions ahead of local vaccine production.

The planned introduction of Ghana-made vaccines in 2027 is expected to mark a major milestone in the country’s pharmaceutical innovation, industrial development, and health security agenda.

The initiative also aligns with the African Union’s Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), which seeks to ensure that at least 60 per cent of vaccines used on the continent are produced locally by 2040.

The NVI said Ghana now stands at a historic point in its public health and industrial transformation journey, adding that local vaccine production represents not only improved health security but also national pride, scientific advancement, economic resilience, and Africa’s growing determination to control its healthcare future.

“With sustained public education, strong stakeholder collaboration, transparent regulation, and national commitment, Ghana has the opportunity to become a leading example of vaccine confidence and local pharmaceutical innovation on the African continent,” the statement added.

Below is the press release by the National Vaccine Institute

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.