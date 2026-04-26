Vaccines cut measles deaths in Africa, but millions of children still at risk

Nearly 20 million measles-related deaths have been prevented in Africa since 2000, as vaccination efforts across the continent continue to expand, according to a new analysis by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The report shows that about 19.5 million deaths have been averted, while more than 500 million children have been protected through routine immunization between 2000 and 2024.

Health experts say the progress highlights the impact of sustained investment in vaccines, especially against measles, one of the most contagious diseases.

Since 2000, 44 countries in Africa have added a second dose of the measles vaccine to their routine immunization programmes. Coverage has increased from just 5 percent in 2000 to 55 percent in 2024. In addition, mass vaccination campaigns have delivered more than 622 million doses.

Together, these efforts have helped cut measles deaths in the region by half and reduced overall cases by 40 percent. Some countries have gone further.

In 2025, Cabo Verde, Mauritius and Seychelles became the first in sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate measles and rubella, reaching what health officials describe as the highest standard of disease control. The analysis also shows broader gains in immunization across the continent.

Routine vaccination now protects against 13 diseases, up from eight in 2000. Deaths from meningitis have dropped by 39 percent, while malaria vaccines have been introduced in 25 countries. In 2024 alone, vaccines are estimated to have saved at least 1.9 million lives, with measles vaccination accounting for 42 percent of those lives saved.

“Africa has made remarkable progress in less than a generation, expanding immunization and saving millions of young lives,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi.

However, he warned that progress is uneven and slowing in some areas, leaving many children unprotected. “We must urgently strengthen routine immunization to leave no child behind,” he said.

The report also points to progress in other vaccines. Across sub-Saharan Africa, 47 countries now include hepatitis B in routine immunization, with 16 offering a birth dose. At least 33 countries have introduced the rubella vaccine, and 29 now provide the human papillomavirus vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer.

“This analysis highlighting twenty-four years of remarkable progress on the African continent demonstrates the immense life-saving power of vaccines when immunization is prioritized as a matter of policy,” said CEO of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Sania Nishtar.

She noted, however, that progress is not equal across countries and that more effort is needed to reach children in remote and fragile settings. Despite the gains, Africa is still off track to meet global immunization targets.

Under the Immunization Agenda 2030, countries aim to reach 90 percent coverage for key vaccines. But uneven coverage and a high number of unvaccinated children, often in hard-to-reach communities, continue to slow progress.

Experts say several challenges are holding back further gains. These include rapid population growth, weak health systems, limited integration of immunization into primary healthcare, as well as the effects of climate change, conflict, and political instability.

Health agencies say continued investment and strong political commitment will be critical to sustain progress and close the gaps. Efforts are now focused on strengthening local health systems, especially at community level, to ensure vaccines reach every child.

The World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and partners say they are working with governments to expand coverage and scale up the introduction of newer vaccines, including those for malaria and cervical cancer.

While vaccines have already saved millions of lives across Africa, health experts say the next challenge is to reach the children who are still being missed.

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