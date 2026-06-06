Kumasi to go dry for 48 hours as Barekese Water Treatment Plant shuts down for critical repairs

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a major, 48-hour complete shutdown of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant, a move that is set to temporarily plunge the entire Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its surrounding municipalities into a severe water crisis.

The massive utility disruption is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, June 9, to Thursday, June 11, 2026.

According to a statement released by the management of GWL on Friday, June 5, 2026, a team of specialised senior engineers and technical crews will be deployed to carry out emergency, high-precision repair works on the primary transmission pipeline at the Barekese headworks. The vital artery has reportedly developed structural weaknesses that require immediate intervention.

To facilitate the intensive engineering exercise, the utility provider disclosed that the treatment plant's pumps will be completely turned off from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, and will remain offline until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The shutdown will completely cut off the daily supply of millions of gallons of potable water to domestic consumers, commercial businesses, industrial zones, and essential public institutions across the regional capital.

Defending the timing of the intervention, the GWL corporate communications outfit explained that the drastic maintenance exercise has become unavoidable to prevent a catastrophic failure of the regional water distribution network, which would have more devastating long-term consequences for the socio-economic life of the Ashanti Region.

Highlighting the urgency of the technical operation, the company stated:

“The repair works are critical to safeguard the integrity of the transmission pipeline and ensure its continuous and reliable operation,” the statement said.

GWL is urging all residents, estate managers, and business operators within Kumasi and adjoining communities to begin harvesting and storing massive quantities of water ahead of the Tuesday deadline to minimize the domestic impact of the disruption.

The utility provider expressed deep regret for any severe inconvenience the maintenance works will inevitably cause to its cherished consumer base. The management, however, gave a firm assurance that normal water production and high-pressure distribution will resume immediately after the engineering teams complete the pipeline repairs.

Appealing to the volatile consumer market for maximum restraint, Ghana Water Limited stated that its regional teams would remain fully engaged with the public throughout the process.

The company encouraged customers to closely follow its official digital communication channels and regional radio briefs for real-time updates on the progress of the engineering exercise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.