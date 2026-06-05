This Saturday on Newsfile: Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, porn ID law, June floods and court case on security chiefs

Ghana’s most authoritative current affairs talk show, Newsfile, is set to broadcast yet another exciting edition on Saturday, June 6, 2026, assembling a powerhouse panel of legal minds, policy analysts, and legislators to dissect a volatile mix of national policy, security, and environmental crises.

The four-hour flagship programme, hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, will air live from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon across Joy 99.7 FM, JoyNews TV, and Luv 99.5 FM.

It will also feature extensive interviews with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the ongoing afrophobic attacks in South Africa and another exclusive interview with the MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The broad scope of topics promises an intense morning of legal scrutiny and policy debates.

1. Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Botched?

Topping the agenda is the ongoing constitutional and legislative stalemate surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. With public concerns mounting over reported backroom alterations and the deletion of key punitive enforcement clauses, the panel will break down whether Parliament has compromised the legal integrity of the bill or if the legislative process has been completely botched.

2. ID for Porn?

The panel will also interrogate a controversial new policy proposal seeking to mandate national identification vetting for accessing adult content online. The discussion is expected to trigger a fierce debate balancing state-enforced moral sanitisation against individual digital privacy rights and cybersecurity vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital ecosystem.

3. The Ritual June Floods

As torrential rains once again submerge sections of the capital and major trading enclaves, Newsfile will tackle the state's chronic failure to address the perennial, "ritualistic" June flooding. Panelists are expected to demand structural accountability from municipal authorities and the Ministry of Works and Housing over stalled drainage infrastructure projects.

4. Loss of Security Chiefs Suit

Rounding off the discussions is a high-profile legal battle centered on a lawsuit challenging the retirement or replacement structural protocols of the state's top security chiefs. The panel will examine the constitutional implications of the suit on the tenure of the nation's defense forces.

The Powerhouse Line-Up

To navigate these complex issues, the host has assembled five distinguished thought leaders representing various sectors of Ghanaian public life:

Madam Victoria Bright: Former Legal Advisor to President J.A. Kufuor and an accomplished corporate entrepreneur.

Mr Kofi Bentil: The Senior Vice President of policy think tank IMANI Africa.

Mr Senyo Hosi: The vocal Convener of the One Ghana Movement and a respected finance and economic policy analyst.

Dr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr.: Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Constitutional Order (CenCES) and a Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Bernard Bediako Baidoo: The Member of Parliament for Akwatia and member of the Parliamentary Works and Housing Committee.

How to Watch and Listen

The programme will be broadcast live across multiple platforms:

Television: Joy News Channel.

Joy News Channel. Radio: Joy 99.7 FM and Luv 99.5 FM.

Joy 99.7 FM and Luv 99.5 FM. Online: Live streaming on the JoyNews and Joy FM YouTube channels and all other social media platforms

Live streaming on the JoyNews and Joy FM YouTube channels and all other social media platforms Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.