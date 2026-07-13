When the waters came: A city shaken, a response begins

What began as a steady downpour on Monday, June 29 soon became one of Accra's most devastating flood disasters in recent memory.

As the rain intensified, drains overflowed, and roads disappeared beneath murky water. Within hours, floodwaters surged into homes and shops, trapping vehicles, destroying businesses and forcing terrified families to flee with whatever they could carry. For many, there was no time to save a lifetime of possessions.

By nightfall, entire communities had been transformed.

Lives had been lost. Homes reduced to mud-filled shells. Small businesses painstakingly built over years wiped out in a matter of hours.

When the waters eventually receded, they left behind more than wreckage. They exposed the fragile reality facing hundreds of families suddenly displaced, many with nowhere to sleep, little to eat and no certainty about how to begin again.

It is against this backdrop that the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has stepped forward, determined to offer more than words of comfort.

Led by its President, Professor Ernest Yorke, the Association has donated relief items valued at more than GH¢200,000 to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support flood victims across the affected communities.

The donation includes drinking water, blankets, sanitary products, soap and other essential supplies carefully selected not only to meet immediate humanitarian needs but also to reduce the public health risks that often follow flooding.

For the GMA, however, recovery cannot be measured simply by the number of relief packages distributed.

Professor Yorke believes floods leave scars that extend well beyond the destruction visible in the streets. They disrupt lives physically, emotionally and socially, creating hardships that can persist long after the floodwaters disappear.

Families forced into temporary shelters often face overcrowding, food insecurity and limited access to clean water and sanitation. Children are uprooted from school, livelihoods vanish overnight, and the psychological burden of losing homes and possessions weighs heavily on survivors struggling to rebuild.

Even as recovery begins, health professionals are warning of another threat quietly emerging.

Standing water, damaged sanitation systems and contaminated water sources create ideal conditions for outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases. In the aftermath of every major flood, the danger often shifts from drowning and destruction to disease.

The Ghana Medical Association is therefore urging residents in affected communities to remain vigilant by practising proper hand hygiene, disposing of waste responsibly and seeking medical attention promptly whenever symptoms of illness appear.

Yet Professor Yorke insists that public awareness alone will not solve Ghana's recurring flood disasters.

He argues that the country must move beyond reactive responses and invest in long-term resilience through modern drainage infrastructure, stronger sanitation enforcement and more disciplined urban planning.

Rainfall, he notes, is inevitable. Catastrophe is not.

The scale of destruction witnessed each year is often the result of preventable failures—poor planning, weak enforcement of building regulations, indiscriminate development on waterways and inadequate investment in drainage systems.

The Association is also calling for stronger collaboration among state institutions, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies and public health agencies, to ensure disaster preparedness receives the same urgency as disaster response.

For Professor Yorke, every flood should become a lesson that informs future policy rather than another episode in a familiar cycle of destruction and relief.

As Accra gradually dries out, the floodwaters may have disappeared, but their imprint remains etched across the city—in damaged homes, abandoned businesses, interrupted livelihoods and families trying to reclaim a sense of normalcy.

The relief effort offers hope. The rebuilding has begun.

But the deeper question still hangs over the city.

Will this disaster become the turning point that compels Ghana to prepare for a changing climate and build safer, more resilient communities?

Or will the same scenes return with the next heavy rain?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.