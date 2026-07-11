Before the next rains: Rethinking Accra’s flood crisis

On the night of Sunday, 28 June 2026, Accra was reminded once again of a truth it knows too well. When the rains come with force, the city does not merely get wet. It breaks.

Roads disappeared underwater. Homes and shops were flooded. Families were trapped. Emergency services struggled to reach affected communities. In parts of Accra and Tema, buildings and roads were submerged, access to neighbourhoods was cut off, and most regrettably, lives were lost. For many residents, the floodwaters did not only carry rubbish, mud and debris. They carried away savings, livelihoods, security and dignity. It was another painful reminder that flooding remains one of Ghana's most persistent urban challenges. Sadly, none of this was unfamiliar.

This has become the cruel rhythm of the capital. The clouds gather. The rains fall. The drains overflow. The headlines return. Officials visit affected areas. Citizens mourn. Promises are made. Then the waters recede, and so does the urgency.

Until the next rain.

Accra’s flooding problem is often explained in one sentence: people have built on waterways. There is truth in that statement. It is not a minor truth. It matters deeply. Buildings in waterways, encroachment on wetlands and construction in flood-prone areas all increase risk. Planning laws must mean something. Enforcement cannot be optional. A city cannot survive if every available piece of land is treated as buildable.

But the danger is not that this explanation is wrong. The danger is that it is too often treated as complete.

Accra does not flood simply because a few people made bad private choices. Accra floods because public systems have failed to keep pace with the scale, speed and complexity of urban growth. The city has expanded faster than its drainage. Faster than its waste systems. Faster than its planning institutions. Faster than its enforcement capacity. Faster, perhaps, than its politics has been willing to admit.

That is why the debate must move beyond blame and toward diagnosis.

When systems fail, they rarely fail because of a single mistake. A flood is rarely the result of one failure. It is usually the point at which many failures meet. A drain that is too small. A gutter choked with plastic waste. A wetland filled with sand. A road built without proper runoff planning. A house approved where water naturally flows. A community without reliable waste collection. A city authority without enough resources. A government that prefers emergency response to long-term prevention. Each weakness may appear manageable on its own. Together, during a heavy storm, they become disaster.

This is the real story of Accra.

The capital has changed dramatically over the past seven decades. At Ghana’s first post-independence census in 1960, Accra was home to roughly four hundred thousand people. Today, the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area is home to more than five million people. Urban growth has brought opportunity, commerce and national dynamism. But it has also placed enormous pressure on land, housing, roads, drainage, waste management and public services. A city that was once smaller and more absorbent has become denser, more paved and less forgiving.

More concrete means less natural absorption. More roofs and paved surfaces mean faster runoff. More informal and formal development in vulnerable areas means more people in harm’s way. More waste without reliable collection means more blocked drains. More fragmented institutions mean slower coordination. The result is a city where heavy rain quickly becomes a test of governance.

Too often, Accra fails that test.

The drainage issue is central, but it must be understood properly. Drains are not magic channels that can be built once and forgotten. They are part of a living urban system. They must be designed for the size of the city, maintained before the rains, protected from encroachment, cleared of waste and connected to wider land-use planning. A drain that is too narrow will fail. A drain full of rubbish will fail. A drain serving a neighbourhood built without stormwater planning will fail. A drain replacing a destroyed wetland may only move the problem elsewhere.

This is why sanitation cannot be treated as a side issue. Rubbish dumped into gutters is not just bad behaviour. It is a direct attack on the city’s flood defences. Plastic waste, household refuse, construction debris and silt reduce the capacity of drainage channels and obstruct the flow of stormwater. When a gutter becomes a dumping site, it stops being infrastructure and becomes a hazard.

Citizens therefore have responsibility. Waste should not be dumped into drains. Planning regulations should not be ignored. Illegal developments should not be tolerated. Communities must change habits that make flooding worse.

But citizen responsibility cannot become an excuse for institutional failure.

Only public institutions can build metropolitan drainage systems. Only public institutions can enforce land-use rules at scale. Only public institutions can protect wetlands before they are sold, filled and built over. Only public institutions can ensure reliable waste collection across the city. Only public institutions can coordinate assemblies, roads, housing, sanitation, water resources and emergency services into one coherent flood resilience strategy.

The honest position is therefore not government alone, and not citizens alone. It is both. Citizens must stop weakening the systems meant to protect them. Government must build, maintain and enforce those systems in the first place.

The answer is not another round of speeches after the flood. It is a permanent shift from disaster response to flood resilience.

That means mapping and protecting natural waterways and wetlands before they disappear. It means treating drainage and solid waste management as one connected system. It means enforcing planning rules without fear or favour, whether the offender is poor, wealthy, politically connected or commercially powerful. It means designing new housing developments and estates with serious stormwater requirements. It means maintaining drains before the rainy season, not desilting them for cameras after disaster strikes. It means investing in data, early warning systems and emergency access routes. It means giving city authorities the resources, technical capacity and political backing to do their jobs.

It also means continuity. Flood prevention cannot be rebuilt around every election cycle. Water does not care which party is in power. Drains do not care which minister commissioned them. Wetlands do not return because a new administration has arrived. A serious city must have infrastructure plans that outlive governments.

Accra already has enough experts who understand the problem. Engineers know it. Planners know it. Environmental scientists know it. Residents in flood-prone communities know it better than anyone, because they live with the consequences. What Ghana has lacked is not awareness. It is the discipline to implement what we already know, consistently and at scale.

The next rains will come. That is not in doubt. What remains in doubt is whether we will meet them with the same excuses or with a city that has finally learned.

Accra cannot pray away poor planning. It cannot demolish its way out of every flood. It cannot desilt its way out of weak governance. And it cannot continue to mourn predictable tragedies as though they were surprises.

The floodwaters will rise again. The question is whether our standards will rise before they do.

About the Authors:

Gabriel Aboyadana (PhD) is an economist at Aliboma and President of GRADEC. Senyo Adu (CA) is an MBA candidate at Columbia Business School with professional experience spanning strategy, infrastructure, finance, and utility transformation across emerging and developed markets, including work on large-scale public utility systems and operational transformation.

The authors welcome thoughtful engagement on the ideas presented in this article and can be reached through the South Dayi Development Foundation via https://southdayidevelopmentfoundation.org and aboyadana.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.