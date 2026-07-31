Big Push projects not for sale, report fraudsters – Roads Minister warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has warned the public against individuals claiming to be selling government road contracts under the flagship Big Push programme, urging anyone who encounters such persons to report them to the police.
In a post on X, the Minister cautioned Ghanaians against falling victim to fraudsters who allegedly claim to have access to contracts under the initiative and offer them in exchange for payment.
“BIG PUSH projects NOT FOR SALE. Report ANYONE offering a ‘Big Push project’ for sale to the nearest police station,” Mr Agbodza wrote.
ALERT !!!!— kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) July 29, 2026
BIG PUSH projects NOT FOR SALE.
Report ANYONE offering a ‘Big Push project’ for sale to the nearest police station.
Thanks
His warning follows reports of attempts by some individuals to exploit the government’s road infrastructure programme by falsely presenting themselves as having the authority to award contracts.
The Minister stressed that the projects are being implemented through official processes and are not available for sale.
Mr Agbodza reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the execution of the Big Push programme, urging the public to assist authorities by providing information on anyone involved in fraudulent activities for investigation and possible prosecution.
Latest Stories
-
Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market
9 minutes
-
Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu
23 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho
24 minutes
-
African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
31 minutes
-
Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
36 minutes
-
Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
40 minutes
-
Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
50 minutes
-
ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
51 minutes
-
Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
1 hour
-
Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
1 hour
-
Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
1 hour
-
Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
1 hour
-
KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
1 hour
-
Vote buying stopped Togbe Afede’s National House of Chief second-term bid – Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges
1 hour