Big Push projects not for sale, report fraudsters – Roads Minister warns

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has warned the public against individuals claiming to be selling government road contracts under the flagship Big Push programme, urging anyone who encounters such persons to report them to the police.

In a post on X, the Minister cautioned Ghanaians against falling victim to fraudsters who allegedly claim to have access to contracts under the initiative and offer them in exchange for payment.

“BIG PUSH projects NOT FOR SALE. Report ANYONE offering a ‘Big Push project’ for sale to the nearest police station,” Mr Agbodza wrote.

ALERT !!!!



BIG PUSH projects NOT FOR SALE.

Report ANYONE offering a ‘Big Push project’ for sale to the nearest police station.



Thanks — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) July 29, 2026

His warning follows reports of attempts by some individuals to exploit the government’s road infrastructure programme by falsely presenting themselves as having the authority to award contracts.

The Minister stressed that the projects are being implemented through official processes and are not available for sale.

Mr Agbodza reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the execution of the Big Push programme, urging the public to assist authorities by providing information on anyone involved in fraudulent activities for investigation and possible prosecution.

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