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Roads Minister commends EPCG for its enormous contribution to national development

Source: GNA  
  24 July 2026 4:49am
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Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has commended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) for its enormous contributions to national development, resilience and purpose driven ministry and development projects.

“I commend you for your profound impact on national development,” he said.

Mr Agbodza, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, stated this during the ordination of 18 people into full ministry by the church at Adaklu Waya.

The ordinands were commissioned in 2024 and successfully completed their two-year probationary period.

The ordination team was led by Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Divine Bliss Kofi Agbeko (rtd), the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church.

Mr Agbodza noted that the church and government were partners in development, adding, “the Church cannot be separated from government.”

He stated that for over 170 years the church was providing educational and health needs and other social interventions for the people.

The Minister noted that the Church’s Schools has produced many distinguished scholars and cited himself as an example.

“The church also needs special commendation for promoting moral excellence, peace, unity and social services,” said.

He assured that the government would continue to collaborate with the Church to develop the country and also engage it on matters of national interest.

Mr Agbodza assured the people that the Volta Region would not be left behind by the government when it is sharing the national cake.

He stated that there were a lot of development projects going on in the region including roads, school blocks, health facilities and other social interventions adding, “all of us can see it for ourselves.”

“I want to assure you that next year by this time if you come back to Adaklu Waya you will not travel on a dusty road,” he stated.

Mr Agbodza called on the Church to continue praying for peace and unity for the country and for the President and his team.

He told members of the Adaklu Waya congregation that he would assist them in completing a modern water closet toilet they were putting up.

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