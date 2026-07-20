Effia-Kwesimintsim MCE reiterates commitment to sustainable development in municipality

Abdul-Majeed Dokurgu, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to pursuing sustainable growth and development project that will improve upon the lives and livelihoods of the people.

He said as an Assembly, they remained resolute in their determination to eliminate poverty and deprivation from every community across the municipality through sustainable policies and programmes.

He said this when he gave his sessional address at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Assembly, at Effia.

The meeting provided a platform for Assembly members to consider and deliberate on the revised 2026 Annual Action Plan, revised 2026 Composite Budget and other matters of importance to the development of the municipality.

Mr Dokurgu indicated that despite the numerous challenges, the Assembly had made significant progress in improving access to quality healthcare, enhancing road network, and supporting increasing number of farmers with agricultural inputs among other key development areas.

He stated that the Assembly had put in place initiatives that continued to serve as a strong foundation for the growth and transformation of the agricultural sector and other key development interventions.

The MCE presenting an update on some of the key programmes, projects and activities undertaken by the Assembly during the period under review, said they had promoted urban agriculture for food security and job creation through innovative technologies in the municipality.

Mr Dokurgu said about 192 farmers, comprising 131 males and 61 females, had received education on improved agricultural practices, including modern farming techniques, pest and disease management, and other climate-smart agricultural practices aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring sustainable agricultural development.

On security, he said the municipality remained generally peaceful, noting that security agencies had responded promptly and effectively to all security-related incidents helping to maintain law and order.

He gave the assurance that Assembly remained committed to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure, and an enabling environment for the socio-economic development within the area.

On finance, Mr Dokurgu said the Assembly generated a total of GHC16,168,413.52 budgeted revenue representing 11.6 per cent of an expected GH₵139,285,306.28 for 2026.

For Internally Generated Funds (IGF), he said the Assembly collected an amount of GH₵2,614,454.73, representing 36.12 per cent of the projected GH₵7,190,170.68.

On expenditure he, stated that the Assembly’s budgeted a total of GHC139,285,306.28), while the actual expenditure for the period under review amounted to GH₵28,830,569.03.

Touching on Social Welfare And Community Development, the MCE said during the period under review, a total of 46 Persons with Disabilities, comprising 24 males and 22 females received grants and items from the Assembly worth an amount of GH₵244,600.00.

On local economic development, Mr Dokurgu said the Assembly had undertaken a number of activities to create employment opportunities for both the youth and aged, boost economic activities, and sustain existing businesses towards the improvement of the overall conditions of residents within the municipality.

On sanitation, the MCE indicated that the Assembly organised regular clean-up exercises to improve upon cleanliness, prevent the outbreak of sanitation-related diseases and foster a culture of environmental responsibility among residents.

He touched on other areas like roads, education, health, and the state of ongoing projects, and promised to work assiduously to bring the desired development to the doorsteps of the people of Effia-Kwesimintsim.

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