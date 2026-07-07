Ghanaian students abroad to hold global forum on national development

Ghanaian students pursuing higher education across the world will converge virtually for the maiden Ghana Diaspora Students Forum (GDSF) to harness their expertise, experiences and networks in support of Ghana’s national development.

The forum, themed “Pathways, Ecosystems and Diaspora as Development”, is being organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Germany in collaboration with NUGS UK and NUGS China.

A statement jointly issued by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Germany with NUGS UK and NUGS China, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the forum would provide a platform for dialogue on academic mobility, career opportunities, research collaboration, entrepreneurship and the role of Ghanaian students abroad in shaping the country’s future.

It said the event would bring together policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and development experts from Ghana, Germany and other countries to explore ways of transforming international education into sustainable development outcomes for Ghana.

Mr Simeon Mede, the General Secretary of NUGS Germany, said Ghana’s diaspora represented one of the country’s most educated and globally connected constituencies, yet discussions about its contribution had largely centered on remittances.

The GDSF is designed to shift that framing. By bringing students, alumni, government, industry, research institutions and civil society into a single room, the forum treats the diaspora not as a resource to be tapped but as a partner in shaping national outcomes,” the statement said.

The statement announced that Mr Kofi Okyere-Darko, the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President, will deliver the keynote address on Ghana’s policy priorities and the role of students and young graduates abroad in national development.

Other speakers include Mr Raymond Höptner, a Member of the State Parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, and Pastor Daniel Amoateng, founder of the Young Professionals Business Network (YPBN).

The forum will also feature a panel discussion moderated by broadcast journalist Kwaku Asante, with experts drawn from academia, research institutions, industry and student leadership to discuss student leadership, international collaboration, technical and vocational education, and industry-university partnerships.

According to the statement, the forum is expected to produce a communiqué containing practical recommendations for policymakers, educational institutions, student associations and development partners.

The organisers hope the initiative will strengthen collaboration among Ghanaian student unions worldwide and establish the Ghana Diaspora Students Forum as an annual platform for engagement and policy dialogue.

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