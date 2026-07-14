NDPC validates results framework for 2026–2029 national development policy

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), in collaboration with UNICEF, has held a validation meeting on the draft Results Framework for the Resetting Ghana Agenda: Creating Jobs, Ensuring Accountability and Promoting Shared Prosperity Policy Framework (2026–2029) to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of the country's development agenda.
The meeting brought together representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), development partners, academia and planning professionals to review and validate the indicators, baselines and targets that will be used to assess Ghana's development performance over the next four years.
Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, said the validation exercise was a critical step in ensuring that the policy framework is supported by a robust mechanism for measuring progress.
She explained that participants had been invited because of their institutions' roles in implementing and monitoring the framework and would help validate the indicators and targets that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will use to report on national development outcomes.
The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the NDPC, Bright Atiase, described the results framework as "a roadmap and a scorecard" for assessing the implementation of development policies, programmes and projects.
He said the Commission is shifting its focus from input and output indicators to outcome and impact indicators, while urging institutions to adopt realistic targets supported by credible data. "Let's set our targets as close to realistic figures as possible," he said.
Also addressing the meeting, UNICEF's Dr Felix Addo-Yobo underscored the importance of using reliable, timely and disaggregated data to inform development planning.
He cautioned that relying solely on national averages could mask significant disparities within communities, warning that inadequate data could result in vulnerable populations being excluded from development interventions.
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