NDPC urges institutions to align with National Medium-Term Framework

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has called on all state institutions to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the national medium-term development framework as Ghana’s economy shows strong signs of recovery and transformation.

Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, the Director-General of the NDPC, made the call during the launch and media briefing on the fourth and final Annual Progress Report of the Agenda for Jobs II: Creating Prosperity and Opportunities for All policy framework (2022–2025).

She explained that the Report was the outcome of nationwide monitoring and evaluation conducted in collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies, regional coordinating councils, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, and state institutions mandated to provide statistics.

Dr Amoah noted that emerging issues and lessons from the implementation of Agenda for Jobs II would inform the rollout of the Resetting Ghana Agenda: Creating Jobs, Ensuring Accountability and Promoting Shared Prosperity (2026–2029).

Dr Nii Moi Thompson, the Chairperson of the NDPC, said the Annual Progress Report would strengthen public accountability by disseminating credible evidence on Ghana’s development performance to government, Parliament, civil society organisations, development partners, and citizens.

“Development is not measured simply by the number of policies we prepare or projects we implement. Rather, it is measured by improvements in people’s lives.

It is reflected in better schools, quality healthcare, decent employment opportunities, improved infrastructure, stronger institutions and greater opportunity for every Ghanaian,” Dr Thompson stated.

The Agenda for Jobs II framework was designed to accelerate economic recovery, create employment, and expand opportunities for citizens.

The NDPC’s monitoring and evaluation exercise provides evidence-based assessment of progress, ensuring that future frameworks such as the Resetting Ghana Agenda (2026–2029) are grounded in lessons learned and responsive to national priorities.

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