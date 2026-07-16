Weak industrial growth behind Ghana’s ‘jobless’ economic expansion — NDPC

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has attributed Ghana's "jobless" economic growth in 2025 to weak performance in the industrial sector, despite the country achieving its 6% GDP growth target.
Director of Research and Innovation at the NDPC, Richard Tweneboah Kodua, said the commission's latest National Annual Progress Report found that while the economy expanded in line with government targets, the growth failed to generate sufficient employment opportunities.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story, he noted that the industrial sector significantly underperformed, recording growth of about 2.3% against a target of 7.1%.
"We achieved the 6% GDP growth target, but the growth did not translate into opportunities for people to have decent livelihoods," he said.
"The expectation was that we would have more industries coming up, more opportunities to engage and employ Ghanaians. But that wasn't the case, and that's why we describe the growth as jobless," he explained.
Mr Kodua stressed that the assessment was not intended to criticise any administration but to provide evidence that can guide policy decisions.
He urged government to intensify efforts to expand industrialisation through manufacturing, agro-processing and other productive sectors capable of creating sustainable jobs.
He expressed hope that "the findings would help shape policy implementation in 2026, with greater focus on ensuring that economic growth translates into employment and improved living standards for Ghanaians."
Mr Kodua explained that the report is an accountability tool designed to assess progress against the country's medium-term development framework, which was anchored on the theme, Agenda for Jobs.
According to him, the expectation was that government programmes and interventions would not only drive economic growth but also reduce unemployment and improve livelihoods.
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