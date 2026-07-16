NDPC, ISODEC discuss research initiative to address inequalities in Northern Ghana

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has held discussions with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) on a proposed annual research and survey programme aimed at tracking inequalities across Northern Ghana to support evidence-based policymaking.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, July 14, focused on a locally led initiative that seeks to generate data on the nature, causes and changing patterns of inequality within the country's northern zones to inform development planning and policy formulation.

Executive Director of ISODEC, Sam Salifu Danse, said the initiative was conceived to address gaps in research on regional inequalities and provide continuous evidence to deepen understanding of the factors driving disparities between Northern and Southern Ghana.

He stressed that NDPC's involvement would be crucial in ensuring that the findings effectively inform government policies and development interventions.

Director-General of NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, welcomed the proposal, noting that concerns about regional disparities had featured prominently during the Commission's recent stakeholder consultations across all 16 regions.

She described the initiative as a positive step towards strengthening evidence-based policymaking, improving collaboration among stakeholders and reducing duplication of development efforts.

Participants also called for a broader assessment of inequality beyond income levels. Consultant Dr Bishop Akolgo urged the research team to examine issues such as gender, ethnicity, social exclusion, infrastructure, access to essential services and economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, NDPC's Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Bright Atiase, said the findings would provide valuable evidence to support the Commission's ongoing work on Ghana's long-term national development plan.

The meeting ended with both institutions expressing their commitment to deepening collaboration to ensure that the proposed research contributes meaningfully to national development planning and efforts to reduce regional inequalities.

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