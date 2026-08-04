Anlo SHS sweeps aside Dzodze-Penyi SHS, Tsito SHTS to book 2026 NSMQ ticket

Anlo Senior High School has secured qualification for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after producing a commanding display to defeat Dzodze-Penyi SHS and Tsito Senior High Technical School in the Volta Regional Qualifiers.

Anlo SHS finished with an impressive 65 points, comfortably ahead of Tsito Senior High Technical School, which placed second with 29 points, while Dzodze-Penyi SHS ended the contest with 28 points.

The eventual winners asserted themselves from the opening round, answering questions confidently and capitalising on bonus opportunities to establish an early lead over their opponents.

Anlo SHS maintained their dominance throughout the contest, consistently extending their advantage and leaving little opportunity for Dzodze-Penyi SHS and Tsito SHTS to mount a comeback.

They capped off their outstanding performance by winning the GOIL Riddle Bonanza, correctly solving three of the four riddles to seal a convincing victory.

The result earns Anlo SHS a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Championship, where they will represent the Volta Region alongside other qualifying schools as they seek to challenge for Ghana's most prestigious secondary school academic title.

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