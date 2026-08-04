Cape Verde coach Bubista resigns to join RS Berkane

Audio By Carbonatix
Bubista has resigned from his post as Cape Verde head coach to join Moroccan club RS Berkane.
The 56-year-old guided the island nation to the last 32 of the World Cup last month, where the Blue Sharks were beaten 3-2 by eventual runners-up Argentina after extra time.
Bubista also reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Cape Verde, having taken charge of the side in January 2020.
The Cape Verdian has signed a two-year deal with RS Berkane, who finished second in the Moroccan top flight last season, and replaces Moin Chaabani, who has been appointed as Tunisia's new head coach.
The team from the north-east of the kingdom are not traditionally seen as one of Morocco's big clubs but have enjoyed success in recent years.
They claimed their first domestic league title in 2024-25 and are three-time winners of the Caf Confederation Cup, Africa's second tier continental club competition.
Berkane caused controversy in 2024 by wearing a shirt in the Confederation Cup which featured a map of Morocco including the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
Cape Verde qualified for the World Cup for the first time ahead of Cameroon and the debutants proved to be the underdog story of this year's finals.
Cape Verde's football federation thanked Bubista for his "dedication, professionalism, and contribution to the development of the national team's sporting project" before wishing him "much success" in his future endeavours.
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