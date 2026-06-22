Cape Verde continue remarkable World Cup story with Uruguay draw

Cape Verde and their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha continue to defy the odds - Marco Bello/Reuters

Cape Verde's gripping debut World Cup campaign continued as they held two-time champions Uruguay to a thrilling draw in Miami.

Having delighted fans with their shock 0-0 draw with Spain in their opener, Cape Verde took a dream lead against Uruguay through Kevin Pina's long-range free-kick, which went through the middle of the wall in the 21st minute.

Going ahead changed the game's structure as Cape Verde became more attacking and left themselves exposed at the back.

Uruguay made the most of the extra space, with Maxi Araujo diving low to nod in an equaliser after defender Sidny Lopes Cabral flicked a delivery back towards his own goal.

Agustin Canobbio, who was not in the starting line-up for Uruguay's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, then justified his inclusion by turning home an Araujo pass from close range in first-half stoppage time.

Cape Verde's poor distribution in the face of a tireless Uruguayan press often made it difficult for them to build up through the pitch, although they kept trying to work openings.

And Cape Verde found a way to hit back - thanks largely to a lapse in concentration from the Uruguay defence.

Mathias Olivera tried to play the ball across his own box but did not notice the waiting Helio Varela, who controlled the ball to take it past the goalkeeper before guiding it into the back of the empty net.

Uruguay nearly snatched a winner, but Federico Valverde had a goal ruled out for offside after bundling the ball over the line from close range. Both sides had further chances to win it in stoppage time, but neither could find a crucial third goal.

Second-placed Uruguay and third-placed Cape Verde have two points from two games in Group H, and both remain in the hunt to qualify for the last 32.

Analysis: Confident Cape Verde show their strength

A Cape Verde side brimming with confidence played with a clear sense of enjoyment - and once again showed that they are not to be taken lightly.

Most striking about this display was that it was largely the opposite of their stalemate with Spain as the Blue Sharks showed off their attacking talents instead of focusing on resolute defending.

They looked particularly threatening on the counter-attack, with their fast breaks often getting the better of a somewhat haphazard Uruguay backline.

As the clock ticked towards the end of the game, Cape Verde continued to hunt for a winner - looking to move up the pitch at every available chance - rather than settling for a point.

Cape Verde were comfortable with absorbing Uruguay's pressure, even if they sometimes made mistakes at the back, and were patient as they waited for opportunities.

With Saudi Arabia coming up in their final group-stage game on Saturday (01:00 BST), Cape Verde have a real chance of making it to the knockouts.

Uruguay again struggled to make the most of their chances, as they did in their draw with the Saudis, and face a daunting final group game against Spain knowing they will need a result to extend their World Cup stay.

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